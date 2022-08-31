Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALMOST FAMOUS
Up on the Marquee: ALMOST FAMOUS

Almost FamousÂ will begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3, 2022.

Aug. 31, 2022 Â 

Rehearsals have begun for Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy AwardÂ® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. Almost Famous will begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St) in New York City October 3, 2022 with opening night set for November 3, 2022.

Produced by Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel, Almost Famous features a book and lyrics by Academy AwardÂ® winner Cameron Crowe, music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize AwardÂ® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier AwardÂ® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony AwardÂ® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Check out photos of the marquee at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

August 31, 2022

Rehearsals have begun for Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy AwardÂ® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. Almost Famous will begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St) in New York City October 3, 2022 with opening night set for November 3, 2022.Â Check out photos of the marquee at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
