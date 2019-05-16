United Solo Celebrates One Decade As The World's Largest Solo Theatre Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the new season of United Solo, which celebrates its tenth anniversary with over 120 productions, presented every day between September 19 and November 24. The festival will take place at the newly renovated Theatre Row in the heart of New York's theatre district, which has been home to the festival since its inception. Throughout the past decade, the festival has presented more than 1,000 productions from six continents.



Twenty-five award-winning performers from previous seasons have been invited to return as part of the special THE BEST OF category, presented during the first two weeks of the festival. THE BEST OF shows will include "Inheritance: A Litany" by Janis Brenner, professor at the Juilliard School and winner of the Best Production award at United Solo in 2018. Another featured show will be "All Over the Map" by Bill Bowers, world-renowned mime, student of Marcel Marceau, and recipient of the Best Production award at the inaugural United Solo Festival in 2010. Other returning award winners include Austin Pendleton, directing Anne Stockton in "I Won't Be in on Monday"; Susan E. Isaacs, book author and playwright of "Angry Conversations with God"; and five-time Grammy nominee LynnMarie with "There's an Accordion in My Closet."



There will be no shortage of extraordinary talent. Ed Asner, winner of five Golden Globes and seven Primetime Emmys, will perform in "A Man and His Prostate." Emmy-winning producer Teresa L. Thome presents "Warm Cheese." Two-time Emmy winner Ellen Gould will perform in her musical "Seeing Stars." Emmy-nominated comedian Debbie Kasper will premiere "Has Anybody Seen Debbie?" They join over 120 other artists from all over the world. And while over the years, the festival has featured shows by artists representing six continents, there has never been a show standing for Antarctica - until now. Latvian performer Toms Liepajnieks brings "Lost Antarctica," based on the book by marine biologist James B. McClintock. "With this Antarctica-themed show, we proudly announce that this year, our festival will present stories from the entire world," said Omar Sangare, founder and artistic director of United Solo and professor of theatre at Williams College.



Each day, as many as five performances will be presented on the festival stage. Shows will range from drama, comedy, dance and movement, to magic, music, performance art, and storytelling. This season will include new productions, as well as revivals and adaptations. Additionally, United Solo will continue to present master classes, previously taught by such luminaries as Anne Bogart, Allan Corduner, Olympia Dukakis, and Fiona Shaw.



The full performance schedule may be found at www.unitedsolo.org, along with information about each of the shows. Tickets may be purchased at the Theatre Row box office, located at 410 West 42nd Street, as well as through Telecharge, by phone at 212.239.6200 and online at www.telecharge.com. The festival expects many shows to sell out quickly, though sold-out shows may be granted additional performances.





