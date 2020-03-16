Uncharted 2020 Concert Series At Greenwich House Music School Rescheduled
Due to COVID-19 related complications and under advisement from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York Department of Health, Greenwich House Music School is rescheduling the sixth annual season of their upcoming Uncharted concert series.
The entirety of the series - previously including Riley Mulherkar on April 2, Zawadi Noël on April 9, Heidi Rodewald and Friends on April 16, Rizo on April 23, Linda Briceño Group on April 30 and Migguel Anggelo on May 7 - will be postponed to a later date TBA.
Previously purchased tickets to these events will be valid for their TBA rescheduled date. Alternately, tickets may be refunded directly through point-of-purchase via Eventbrite or converted into a tax-deductible donation to Greenwich House, which (as per our commitment to artist support) will be passed forward in full to the respective headliner. For any questions regarding this process, contact Greenwich House directly at 212-242-4770 or email ckaufman@greenwichhouse.org
More information regarding the rescheduling of these events will be distributed as soon as possible. Questions about this change of schedule, the Uncharted series or how Greenwich House Music School is responding to COVID-19, please contact John Seroff at John@GreenHousePublicity.com.
