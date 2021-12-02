Trust For Governors Island Launches Inaugural Public Winter Season With Winter Village

The Trust for Governors Island today announced the launch of the Governors Island Winter Village, transforming historic Colonels Row into a destination for seasonal amenities. Opening December 17, the Village will include a 5,000-square foot skating rink for visitors of all ages to enjoy, along with seasonal activities, festive winter lights, games and food and drinks alongside warming fire pits. The rink will be open Fridays, weekends and New York City public school holidays, with other activities open seven days a week.

"We are so excited to welcome all New Yorkers to the first public winter season on Governors Island. From ice skating to hot chocolate by the fire, the Governors Island Winter Village will provide visitors of all ages with plenty of cold-weather fun and festivities while serving as an amazing kick-off to our inaugural winter season," said Clare New­man, Pres­i­dent and CEO of the Trust for Gov­er­nors Island. "In addition to the city's most dramatic skating backdrop, Village visitors will enjoy some of the amazing food trucks and exciting programming that makes the Island a great place to visit all year long."

In addition to the rink, the Village will feature bike and sled rentals from Blazing Saddles NYC and wintery activities including lawn games like cornhole, can jam and giant Jenga; fire pits; winter arts and cultural programming and a sparkling display of holiday lights throughout historic Colonels Row. The Trust will also display a historic Coast Guard-era fire truck at the Winter Village, providing a charming photo op for visitors.

Little Eva's will anchor the Winter Village's food and beverage options and will debut a new seasonal menu, complete with warm drinks and new takes on their classic comfort food like brats, vegan chili, fish and chips and more. An eclectic array of weekend food trucks, plus Joe Coffee-open daily inside LMCC's Arts Center at Governors Island and in the Battery Maritime Building ferry terminal-round out the Island's winter eats.

The ice rink will be open Fridays from noon to 5pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5pm, with extended hours available for youth, adult and nonprofit sports leagues and associations. The rink will also feature events, activities and "Free Admission Fridays," with admission fees waived for all visitors every Friday.

"Ice skating beneath the towering trees, grabbing a hot chocolate over a roaring fire, or simply admiring the holiday light display - what could be a more charming way to spend a winter afternoon?" said Merritt Birnbaum, Executive Director of the Friends of Governors Island. "Governors Island is already New York City's favorite destination for fun in the sun, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience a whole new season of activities in this special place."

In September, May­or Bill de Bla­sio and the Trust announced that starting in 2021 Governors Island will be open to the public year-round for the first time in history. Governors Island is open daily from 7am to 6pm and is accessible by ferry. Ferries operated by the Trust for Governors Island run daily from the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Manhattan. A round trip ferry ticket costs $3 for adults and is free for seniors 65 and over, children 12 and under, NYCHA residents, IDNYC holders, former and active military servicemembers and for everyone on weekends before noon. Ferry reservations and schedules can be found at govisland.org/ferry.

Governors Island's award-winning park is open to the public every day, along with restrooms, recreation activities like bike rentals and Hammock Grove, The Hills, Picnic Point and more. The Trust for Governors Island's public art commissions, including work from Duke Riley, Rachel Whiteread, Mark Dion and Mark Handforth are also currently on view throughout the Island.

Starting later this year, NYC Fer­ry will serve Gov­er­nors Island dai­ly, year-round begin­ning with the launch of the Coney Island Route. NYC Fer­ry will serve Gov­er­nors Island's Yan­kee Pier via the South Brook­lyn Route, expand­ing direct access from Red Hook, Atlantic Ave/Brooklyn Bridge Park-Pier 6, DUMBO/Fulton Fer­ry, and Cor­lears Hook in the Low­er East Side for Gov­er­nors Island vis­i­tors and grow­ing com­mu­ni­ty of tenants. NYC Ferry's weekend shuttle service from Wall Street/Pier 11 will serve Governors Island on Saturdays and Sundays until the launch of this extended service.

For more information, visit govisland.org.