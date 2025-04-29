Tribeca Festival 2025 Unveils Star-Studded Talks, Reunions & Retrospectives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2025 Tribeca Festival has revealed its lineup of talks, reunions, and retrospectives featuring groundbreaking artists, cultural icons, and unforgettable moments from cinema history. From milestone anniversaries of cult classics to thought-provoking live conversations, this year’s program celebrates storytelling that continues to inspire.

In honor of landmark anniversaries, Tribeca is rolling out the red carpet for acclaimed films that defined generations. The 30th anniversary of Casino brings together Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese for a special screening and conversation moderated by W. Kamau Bell, presented by City National Bank. De Niro also joins Ben Stiller and producer Jane Rosenthal to celebrate 25 years of Meet the Parents, revisiting the beloved comedy’s unforgettable family chaos.

Best in Show marks its 25th anniversary, presented in partnership with Purina, with a live tribute to the legendary mockumentary, featuring a post-screening conversation with director Christopher Guest and cast members Jane Lynch, John Michael Higgins, Michael McKean, and Parker Posey, moderated by Stephen Colbert.

Director Darren Aronofsky and Ellen Burstyn reunite for a conversation following the 25th anniversary screening of the visually arresting and emotionally raw Requiem for a Dream, while American Psycho director Mary Harron reflects on her razor-sharp adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel.

This year, the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award will be presented to Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) in recognition of her passionate advocacy and unwavering commitment to equity. Following the award presentation, Congresswoman Crockett will join Whoopi Goldberg, renowned for her humanitarian efforts, for a conversation about her work and dedication to progressive causes.

TRIBECA TV

Call Her Alex (Hulu) – New Series World Premiere. A two-part documentary that explores what it takes to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation, Call Her Alex follows Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first live tour. The series traces Cooper’s evolution from a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, the global hit podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere. Directed by Ry Russo-Young (Nuclear Family), the series offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life-defining events that shaped Cooper’s journey from a 24-year-old woman with a sex and dating podcast to the CEO of a media empire in just six years. More than just a success story, it’s a portrait of a woman creating a space where women feel seen, heard, and empowered. The series is executive produced by Russo-Young, Braden Bochner and Christopher Foss. Holly Siegel is producing.

After the screening: A conversation with Alex Cooper and director Ry Russo-Young.

DATE: Sunday, June 8

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: BMCC

STORYTELLERS

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan is an eight-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winner, top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is widely known for his unique brand of humor, often centered around his observations on everyday life. His 11th special, The Skinny, premiered last winter as Hulu’s first-ever original stand-up special. Gaffigan is currently on his Everything Is Wonderful comedy tour and can be seen alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, and James Marsden in Netflix’s Unfrosted, which debuted as the platform’s #1 movie globally last May.

DATE: Thursday, June 5

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios

Sean Penn in Conversation with Kaitlan Collins

Sean Penn is a two-time Academy Award–winning actor, filmmaker, and author. In January 2010, following the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti, Penn founded the emergency relief nonprofit J/P HRO. The organization was later renamed CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and continues to provide immediate aid and long-term recovery support to underserved communities around the world. The conversation is moderated by Collins, anchor of The Source with Kaitlan Collins on CNN and serves as the network’s Chief White House Correspondent. Known for her sharp reporting and exclusive interviews with global leaders, she brings viewers inside the halls of power with unmatched access and insight.

DATE: Sunday, June 8

TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo is an award-winning actress and producer best known for her iconic role as Meredith Grey on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, now in its landmark 21st season with a renewal for season 22. She also serves as Executive Producer on the series and received both a Golden Globe nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance. Beyond Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeo was Co-Executive Producer of its spinoff Station 19, and in 2011, she launched her own production company, Calamity Jane Entertainment. Most recently, she executive produced and starred in the Hulu limited series Good American Family, which premiered in March 2025 and quickly became the platform’s #1 show.

DATE: Saturday, June 14

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios

Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson is a globally celebrated DJ and a 9-time Grammy, Academy Award, and Golden Globe-winning producer and songwriter known for his genre-blending sound across pop, soul, funk, and hip-hop. He began his career DJing in 1990s New York before rising to fame with standout collaborations, including Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, which earned him multiple Grammys including Producer of the Year, and the global smash “Uptown Funk” with Bruno Mars. He co-wrote the Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy-winning hit “Shallow” for A Star Is Born and has worked with artists like Lady Gaga, Adele, Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa. In 2023, he served as executive producer and composer for Barbie The Album and its score, earning another Grammy, and most recently co-produced SNL50: The Homecoming Concert with Lorne Michaels. His new book, Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City, will be released on September 16.

DATE: Saturday, June 7

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: Spring Studios

REUNIONS & RETROSPECTIVES

25th Anniversary of Best in Show (United States). At the prestigious Mayflower Dog Show, a "documentary film crew" captures the excitement and tension displayed by the eccentric participants in the outrageously hilarious satire Best In Show. This biting send-up exposes the wondrously diverse dog owners who travel from all over America to showcase their four-legged contenders. Mild-mannered salesman Gerry Fleck (Eugene Levy) and his vivacious wife, Cookie (Catherine O'Hara), happily prepare their Norwich Terrier, while shop owner Harlan Pepper (Christopher Guest) hopes his Bloodhound wins top prize. As two upwardly mobile attorneys (Parker Posey and Michael Hitchcock) anxiously ready their neurotic Weimaraner, and an ecstatically happy gay couple (Michael McKean and John Michael Higgins) dote on their tiny Shih Tzu. Meanwhile, inept commentator Buck Laughlin (Fred Willard) vainly attempts to provide colorful tidbits about each breed. Now, with the championship at stake, the owners and the canine competitors strut their stuff for the judges in hopes of taking home the ultimate prize—Best in Show. A WarnerBros release.

After the Screening: A conversation featuring director and actor Christopher Guest and cast members, John Michael Higgins, Jane Lynch, Michael McKean, and Parker Posey moderated by Stephen Colbert, host, executive producer, and writer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS), plus some special surprise moments.

DATE: Thursday, June 12

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: BMCC

30th Anniversary of Casino (United States; France). Las Vegas 1973; a city of glitter and dreams. It’s a stage for billionaires, politicians and glamourous showgirls. Mecca to 30 million tourists and gamblers of all colors who arrive with high hopes and leave behind about 10 billion dollars every year. And paradise for the Mob. Sam “Ace” Rothstein (Robert De Niro), the consummate bookie who could change the odds merely by placing a bet, has come up through the ranks of the Midwestern mob to be picked by the bosses to front their entrée into Vegas. In charge of four casinos, he ensures that the money keeps coming in and looks the other way as the skim flows out the back. But Ace can’t control the odds when it comes to Ginger McKenna (Sharon Stone), the chip-hustling vamp who charms him and becomes his wife. The third member of his triangle of intrigue and obsession is Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), Ace’s Best Friend and fellow graduate of the city streets. Together Nicky and Ace run the perfect operation, with Ace in charge and Nicky providing the muscle. But as Nicky expands his interests and each man gains power, their lives become entangled in a story of hot temples, obstinacy, money, love and deception. A Universal Pictures release.

After the screening: A conversation featuring Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese moderated by TV host, filmmaker, comedian, W. Kamau Bell.

DATE: Thursday, June 5

TIME: 6:30 PM

LOCATION: The Beacon Theatre

Kundun (United States). In celebration of his holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, Tribeca is proud to present a special 35mm screening of Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated 1997 film which richly dramatizes the true story of the Dalai Lama’s early life.

Before the Screening: A special introduction by Martin Scorsese.

DATE: Friday, June 6

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: SVA-2

20th Anniversary of Linda, Linda, Linda 4K (Japan). The World Premiere of the 4K remaster, directed by Nobuhiro Yamashita, is a cult favorite and a hidden gem of Japanese cinema that follows a high school girls’ band preparing to perform at a school festival. Featuring music by James Iha (The Smashing Pumpkins), the film has gained a devoted following despite its limited U.S. release.

DATE: Sunday, June 8

TIME: 2:15 PM

LOCATION: AMC-1

Tribeca Bowl at Brooklyn Bowl with The Linda Lindas: A one-night-only celebration will transform the famed Brooklyn Bowl into “Tribeca Bowl,” featuring a music performance by breakout punk band The Linda Lindas. Their band name and ethos are directly inspired by the film.

DATE: Sunday, June 8

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY

25th Anniversary of Meet the Parents (United States). Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) is head over heels in love with his girlfriend Pam (Teri Polo), and is ready to pop the big question. When his attempt to propose is thwarted by a phone call with the news that Pam’s younger sister is getting married, Greg realizes that the key to Pam’s hand in marriage lies with her formidable father, Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro). A trip to New York for her sister’s wedding seems to be just the right occasion for Greg to ask Pam to be his wife. But everything that could possibly go wrong, does. Upon his arrival at the family’s picturesque, Norman Rockwell-like home, Greg is greeted by what appears to be the picture-perfect family: a loving husband and wife with a doting son and two daughters and a beloved cat. But for a guy who usually resorts to dry wit in stressful situations, Greg is suddenly shooting blanks with Jack, a retired horticulturist…and rather imposing figure. No one is good enough for Jack’s first-born daughter, and the fact that Greg is a cat-hating male nurse with a vulgar-sounding last name is not helping things at all. While Greg bends over backwards to try and make a good impression, his weekend begins with lost luggage at the airport and it’s all downhill from there, turning into a hilarious series of disasters, one after another. First comes love, then comes the interrogation.

After the screening: A conversation featuring Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Jane Rosenthal.

DATE: Saturday, June 7

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: BMCC

35th Anniversary of Paris Is Burning (United States). Celebrating 35 years of this landmark of queer cinema, the film offers a vibrant, intimate portrait of New York City’s 1980s Harlem ballroom scene through the lives of Black and Latinx voguers, drag queens, and trans women. Directed by Jennie Livingston, the film captures the fierce competitions, chosen families, and creative expression born from a community facing systemic racism, homophobia, and poverty. Featuring icons like Willi Ninja, Dorian Corey, and Venus Xtravaganza, this groundbreaking documentary not only introduced the world to voguing and the art of “throwing shade,” but also cemented its legacy as one of the most powerful and beloved documentaries of all time.

After the screening: Join the United Palace during its ‘Season of Community’ with an introduction by star Junior LaBeija, a post-screening performance by The Legendary International House of Garçon, and music by DJ Ken Terry.

DATE: Saturday, June 7

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: United Palace Theatre

25th Anniversary of Requiem for a Dream, (United States). A harrowing and hypnotic portrait of four individuals chasing their visions of happiness. Adapted from Hubert Selby Jr.’s acclaimed novel, the 25th anniversary of the film features Oscar® winners Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, and Ellen Burstyn – whose powerful and haunting portrayal of Sara Goldfarb also earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress – alongside Marlon Wayans, in fearless performances that chart the descent from hope into harrowing reality. The film is directed by Darren Aronofsky, whose credits include π, Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, BLACK SWAN, Noah, mother!, The Whale, the Sphere Experience Postcard from Earth, and the upcoming Caught Stealing for Sony Pictures. A Lionsgate release.

After the Screening: A conversation featuring director Darren Aronofsky and actor Ellen Burstyn.

DATE: Tuesday, June 10

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: SVA-1

60th Anniversary of The Doors - When You’re Strange: A Film About The Doors 2009, (United States). Celebrate 60 years of The Doors with an unforgettable afternoon featuring a screening of the critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated documentary narrated by Johnny Depp. Directed by Tom DiCillo, the film takes you on an intimate journey through the band's rise, featuring rare archival footage of Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger, and John Densmore. Said Depp: “It simply doesn’t get any better than this.”

After the Screening: An exclusive talk with Doors drummer John Densmore, diving deep into the band’s revolutionary legacy and their impact on music and culture.

DATE:Saturday, June 14

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: SVA-1

ESCAPE FROM TRIBECA

25th Anniversary of American Psycho, (United States). As hilarious as it is disturbing, Mary Harron’s NYC-set serial killer satire, based on Bret Easton Ellis’s critically acclaimed novel, plays no less brilliantly today than it did upon release 25 years ago, thanks in large part to Christian Bale’s towering performance as Patrick Bateman. A Lionsgate release.

After the Screening: A conversation featuring director Mary Harron.

DATE: Saturday, June 7

TIME: 5:30 PM

LOCATION: AMC-2

50th Anniversary of Shivers, (Canada). Fifty years ago, David Cronenberg announced himself as a major filmmaking voice and established his penchant for body horror with the excellent Shivers, in which a parasite unleashes a sexually ravenous mania within an apartment complex. Join the iconic director as he visits Tribeca for the first time to celebrate this breakthrough classic. A Lionsgate release.

After the Screening: A conversation featuring director David Cronenberg moderated by Joe Hill, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Fireman, NOS4A2, Horns, and Heart-Shaped Box.

DATE: Saturday, June 14

TIME: 8:30 PM

LOCATION: SVA-2

THE Harry Belafonte VOICES FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE AWARD

The award will be presented to Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). In addition to receiving the award, Congresswoman Crockett will engage in a conversation about her passionate advocacy and dedication to progressive causes with Whoopi Goldberg, who is globally known for her humanitarian work. Congresswoman Crockett has served as the U.S. Representative for Texas's 30th Congressional District since January 2023. She currently holds the roles of Vice Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight. The Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award was established in 2021 by the late Paula Weinstein, Tribeca’s former Chief Content Officer and lifelong activist, to honor her friend, the legendary Harry Belafonte, and to celebrate those who use storytelling and the arts to drive positive change.

DATE: Friday, June 13

TIME: 5:30 pm

LOCATION: SVA 2

ABOUT TRIBECA FESTIVAL

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 24th year from June 4–15, 2025 in New York City.

