Triangle Rainbow Theater presents their inaugural LGBTQ Short Play Festival February 27-March 7, 2021
IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation
Good news! Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wic...
Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Disney+ on February 12
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is headed to Disney+! The televised movie musical will hit the streaming service at midnight on Friday, February 1...
Fired COLOR PURPLE Star Says She Didn't Know She Was Expected to Play a Lesbian Character
Legal action by Omooba was previously set to begin last April, but was postponed due to the global health crisis. Now the tribunal against Curve in Le...
Patrick Page, Jordan Barbour and More to Star in Shakespeare@Home's JULIUS CAESAR Radio Play
Actors from Broadway and London’s West End are teaming up for the Shakespeare@ Home, all-free radio play Julius Caesar, which launches Monday February...
Signature Theatre's SIMPLY SONDHEIM is Now Available
Today, Signature Theatre releases Simply Sondheim, the first production in the Signature Features 2021 Season. Starring 12 singers and an orchestra of...
VIDEO: On This Day, February 4- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 1999, the Broadway revival of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown opened at the Ambassador Theater on Broadway....