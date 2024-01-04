Trey Curtis to Star as Alexander Hamilton in HAMILTON on Broadway

Variety has reported that Trey Curtis will star as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broaday.

Trey Curtis debuted in Hamilton in 2019 in the show's special limited run in Puerto Rico. Curtis has starred as Alexander Hamilton in productions of the show in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Melbourne and Manila.

Curtis said in a statement:

“Joining on Broadway feels serendipitous after my incredible journey with the show...Hamilton is a magical role for me as a musician. If I can make just one person feel the way I felt after watching Lin-Manuel freestyle his Tony’s acceptance speech, then by god I’ve done a better job than I could’ve ever imagined.”

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​®​, Grammy​®​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.