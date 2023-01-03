Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Trai Byers to Play Final Performance in THE PIANO LESSON This Month

Trai Byers to Play Final Performance in THE PIANO LESSON This Month

Byers' understudy, Charles Browning, will take over the role.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Casting changes have been announced through the end of the extended run of The Piano Lesson on Broadway, which concludes on January 29, 2023.

On Sunday, January 15, Trai Byers will perform his final performance as 'Avery', with his understudy, Charles Browning, taking over the role. Ros Coleman will be joining the company as an understudy, as Shrine Babb departs as understudy.

The Piano Lesson remains the highest grossing revival of a play on Broadway.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece. The current cast also features Michael Potts as Wining Boy, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. Three years later, a new production, starring Carl Gordon, Charles S. Dutton and S. Epatha Merkerson, opened at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and soon transferred to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. The Piano Lesson, wrote Frank Rich in The New York Times, "has its own spacious poetry, its own sharp angle on a nation's history, its own metaphorical idea of drama and its own palpable ghosts that roar right through the upstairs window of the household where the action unfolds. Like other Wilson plays, The Piano Lesson seems to sing even when it is talking."

The design team for The Piano Lesson includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Cookie Jordan (Wig Design), Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg (Projection Design), Alvin Hough Jr. (Music & Music Direction), Otis Sallid (Choreographer). Casting is by Calleri, Jensen, Davis. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

CHARLES BROWNING

Broadway: How I Learned To Drive. Off-Broadway: In the Southern Breeze at Rattlestick, 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning Fairview (Soho Rep, TFANA, Berkeley Rep; nominated for a Drama Desk for his role), Classical Theater of Harlem, Classic Stage Company, Gallery Players. Regional: LaJolla Playhouse (Here There Are Blueberries), Virginia Stage Company, Arrow Rock Lyceum, Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare. Television: Hulu's "Monsterland." Education: Columbia University (MFA), DePaul University.




Related Stories
THE PIANO LESSON Might Transfer to the West End in 2023 Photo
THE PIANO LESSON Might Transfer to the West End in 2023
According to a tweet from Deadline Hollywood columnist and International Editor at Large Baz Bamigboye, rumour has it that The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks could transfer to the West End in 2023.
VIDEO: LaTanya Richardson Jackson & THE PIANO LESSON Cast Appear on GMA Photo
VIDEO: LaTanya Richardson Jackson & THE PIANO LESSON Cast Appear on GMA
Latanya Richardson and the cast of The Piano Lesson, including Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, and John David Washington, sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to open up about the revival. Watch the video of the interview now!
Photos: Rev. Sharpton Surprises Samuel L. Jackson at THE PIANO LESSON Photo
Photos: Rev. Sharpton Surprises Samuel L. Jackson at THE PIANO LESSON
Last night, December 21, at the hit Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson, Reverend Al Sharpton surprised star Samuel L. Jackson on his birthday with a cake at the curtain call. Check out photos from the evening here!
Photos: Taraji P. Henson and Natasha Lyonne Visit THE PIANO LESSON on Broadway Photo
Photos: Taraji P. Henson and Natasha Lyonne Visit THE PIANO LESSON on Broadway
Natasha Lyonne, who starred with The Piano Lesson's Danielle Brooks in Orange is the New Black, and Taraji P. Henson visited the cast of The Piano Lesson backstage after seeing the play on Broadway last week. The Piano Lesson is currently scheduled to run through January 29, 2023. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photo: Alexis Scheer Joins the Creative Team of BAD CINDERELLAPhoto: Alexis Scheer Joins the Creative Team of BAD CINDERELLA
January 3, 2023

Alexis Scheer has joined the creative team of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella! Scheer took to Twitter to share photos of her in rehearsal, script in hand!
Courtney Reed Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Nick PfledererCourtney Reed Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Nick Pflederer
January 3, 2023

BroadwayWorld congratulates Broadway's Courtney Reed on her engagement to her boyfriend, photographer Nick Pflederer!
Broadway's SIX Breaks Box Office Record to Close Out 2022Broadway's SIX Breaks Box Office Record to Close Out 2022
January 3, 2023

Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical SIX closed out 2022 with a new box office record at the Lena Horne Theatre. SIX grossed $1,649,206.00 for 8 shows of the holiday performance week ending January 1, 2023, besting the previous record of $1,357,276.00 set by the hit musical.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Plays Final Broadway PerformanceA CHRISTMAS CAROL Plays Final Broadway Performance
January 1, 2023

The critically acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol starring Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, plays its final Broadway engagement on January 1, 2023. 
Photos: Laurence Fishburne Visits DEATH OF A SALESMANPhotos: Laurence Fishburne Visits DEATH OF A SALESMAN
December 31, 2022

Actor LAURENCE FISHBURNE made a holiday visit to catch the Broadway hit revival of Arthur Miller’s classic play DEATH OF A SALESMAN. Backstage, after the performance, he congratulated the show’s stars, Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke along with the rest of the cast. Check out the photos here!
share