Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 9/9-9/10/2018

1) Raena White To Make Broadway Debut As Matron “Mama” Morton in CHICAGO, Beginning Today!

by BWW News Desk - September 10, 2018 The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago, will welcome Raena White as "Matron "Mama" Morton" in her Broadway debut starting Monday, September 10, 2018 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.). (more...)