Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 9/9-9/10/2018
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, September 10, 2018 - Monday, September 10, 2018. Catch up below!
Raena White To Make Broadway Debut As Matron “Mama” Morton in CHICAGO, Beginning Today!
by BWW News Desk - September 10, 2018
The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago, will welcome Raena White as "Matron "Mama" Morton" in her Broadway debut starting Monday, September 10, 2018 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.). (more...)