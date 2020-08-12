Top 10 Tunes with Mariah Rose Faith

Regina George herself, Mariah Rose Faith, is sharing ten tunes that are getting her through quarantine!

Today's playlist is from Mariah Rose Faith! You can catch Mariah on the national tour of Mean Girls as the queen bee herself, Regina George.

Listen to Mariah's playlist below!

1. Golden by Harry Styles

Feels like the closest thing to summer! This entire album reminds me of pre-covid and helps me daydream for the beautiful afterwards. LISTEN TO THIS ALBUM IF YOU STILL HAVEN'T. Also happy ten years One Direction.

2. Landslide by Fleetwood Mac

Lots of us have been able to reflect and grow during this time, myself included. It's been both awesome and a wee bit scary considering there's a lot of uncertainty in the future for most of us at the moment. I've been working on forming a positive relationship with changes within me and my heart! It's all the journey.

3. Blood on Me by Sampha

I wish I found Sampha earlier than the end of last year. What an artist. This song especially feels SO cinematic. He sets a scene and puts a really well formed musicality to it. During quarantine I've watched just about every horror movie on Netflix to FEEL something lol. This song always brings out some sort of powerful feeling within me and Sampha writes to pull whatever you want it to be.

4. Everybody Wants to Rule The World by Tears for Fears

First of all, timeless bop. But I'm sure many of us have taken many social distance walks during this time and I promiseeee you if you've never played this on a walk through your headphones you are MISSING OUT on your movie moment my friend.

5. How Will I Know by Whitney Houston

Whitney never fails to bring me joy. This song never fails to get my booty UP AND MOVING. Any Whitney during this time is a huge A+ from me and hopefully for you too!! Or else....... Not sure if I can trust you! She is forever queen.

6. Mother's Daughter by Miley Cyrus

During this time I've had my fair share of questioning my identity and reading a tad bit too far into how others perceive me. I've now come to the peaceful point of settling into the fact that I'm not always going to be for everyone, but as long as I lead with kindness and embrace everything that I am then that's all I can really do! Whenever I sing along to this song it helps me accept all of which I can and will be viewed by others and by myself. That's life baby! We're all learning, growing and changing.

7. Replay by Lady Gaga

IT'S GAGA HONEY. This album is a SLAM DUNK. I needed it, we all needed it. This song in particular is the one I associate with my little brother who I've gotten to spend such an amazing amount of time with during quarantine. I haven't been home this long since I was 19, he was 11 back then. Now we are 24 and 16 and I definitely consider him to be my best friend. This is his favorite song on the album and I probably hear it playing through the house at least once a day.

8. Perfect Places by Lorde

This entire album takes me back to a time of my life where I was filled to the brim with emotions on every end of every spectrum. Lately, It's been a bit difficult to let my emotions run wild. Whether that's the SSRI's or the current climate... I don't know! Probably both! But songs that take me back to milestone moments of intense feeling in my life have been surreal and magical to a degree. Being home there's a lot here I haven't had the time to reflect on. Things from my teens, childhood and so on. It's been a balance of difficult and healing.

9. I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes) by The 1975

I know the title makes this song sound grim, but to me this song is the farthest from it. This quarantine has allowed me to find a love and understanding towards who I am, who I was, and who I will be. I'm not perfect, I'm very flawed. I'm a fragile little thing with a big fire inside. And sometimes it's really hard to be here! But I love it here. I love the journey I'm on and the people I get to share it with. I get a good happy cry to this song. It allows me to feel ok in the things I used to recognize as my greatest weaknesses.

10. September by Earth Wind and Fire

LET'S FINISH STRONG! This song has always been my family's happy road trip song.

I associate it with pure JOY. In these times of grief and fear it is so important for us to allow ourselves pockets of happiness. This song does that for me. I also think it's my new rescue puppy's theme song. He is SO HAPPY to be alive. It's inspiring.

(Honorable mentions! I've been listening to a lot of My Favorite Murder and Radio Rental)

