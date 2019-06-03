Tonys Talk: Mary Testa & Daniel Fish Have Got a Beautiful Feelin' About the Tony Awards!

Oh, what a beautiful day June 9th will be for Broadway. Will everything be going Mary Testa and Daniel Fish's way? The duo represents two of eight Tony nominations that went to the much talked-about, reimagined version of the musical theatre classic, Oklahoma!

Oklahoma! has made me a better actor... the way it is set up, the amount of backstory that I had to create... the fact that I have to listen every night. I am very grateful for it. - Mary Testa

Mary and Daniel recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about how the revival came about, what makes it so revolutionary, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!





