Tonya Pinkins Brings Holiday Show NAUGHTY & NICE To The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Tonya Pinkins and Brad Simmons in a new holiday show "Naughty & Nice" on Sunday, December 16 at 9:30 PM. The Tony, Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning actress Tony Pinkins is known to theater, film, and television audiences everywhere, and perfectly pairs with Broadway music director and concert artist Brad Simmons. Together they bring a provocative and eclectic evening of music to The Green Room 42, just in time for the holidays.

Tonya Pinkins, best known for her celebrated roles in Caroline, or Change and Jelly's Last Jam, made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Merrily We Roll Along. Broadway audiences have also delighted in her performances in Chronicle of a Death Foretold, Play On!, The Wild Party and Radio Golf, while television audiences know her from "As The World Turns," "All My Children," "Army Wives" and "24." Her performance in Milk Like Sugar won the 2012 Lucille Lortel Award. Tonya appears opposite Woody Allen in the film Fading Gigolo by John Turturro and in the 2013 Sundance Film Festival selection Newlyweeds by Shaka King and in Home by Jono Oliver. Tonya performances have been nominated for the Olivier, Jefferson, Helen Hayes, NAACP, Drama League, What's On Stage, Audience Choice, Soap Opera Digest, Noel and Ovation awards. She is the winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Clarence Derwent, Monarch, Black theater Alliance , Garland, L.A. Drama Critics, Audelco and Obie Awards. She is the author of Get Over Yourself: How to Drop the Drama and Claim the Life you Deserve from Hyperion Books. Oprah Magazine named her "One of the Ten Women in America who will take your breath away" and Time Out New York included Tonya as one of "Broadways 25 All-Time Greatest Divas."

Brad Simmons is a concert artist, music director and composer in New York City. He has concertized with Broadway's Alice Ripley, Beth Leavel, Donna McKechnie, Carolee Carmello and recording artists Sandi Patty and The B-52's Kate Pierson. Music direction credits include Lysistrata Jones, To Wong Foo, Hood, Mr & Mrs Fitch with John Lithgow and Me and the Girls with Alan Cumming. Film credits include Camp, The Last Five Years and Hello Again with Audra McDonald, Martha Plimpton and Cheyenne Jackson. Brad composed the stage musicals A Woman Onstage, A Dickens of a Carol and A Kiss from Alexander with librettist Stephan DeGhelder. Recordings include The Simon+Garfunkel Collection, Mundane Existence, Silent Night and Dreamworld. He recently made his solo concert debut at The Green Room 42. thebradsimmons.com

Tonya Pinkins and Brad Simmons will perform "Naughty & Nice" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday, December 16 at 9:30 PM. The cover charge is $25-$60. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its one year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music and events. The space lets audiences experience shows up close and personal. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and wine with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

