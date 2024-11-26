Tony and Emmy-Winning Actor Helen Gallagher Dies At Age 98

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor, Helen Gallagher. The acclaimed actor and educator was 98 at the time of her passing.

Helen Gallagher received her first Tony Award in 1952 for her memorable performance as Gladys Bumps in the orignal Broadway company of the musical Pal Joey. She went on to win a second Tony in 1971 for her grandiose turn in the musica,l No, No, Nanette.

Offstage, Helen was the winner of three Emmys for her role as Maeve Ryan in the long-running soap opera Ryan's Hope. As an active professional, she studied weekly with HB Studio Master Teacher Uta Hagen and was an instructor of Singing for the Musical Theater at HB Studio.

Helen's other Broadway credits included runs in Sugar Babies, Mame, Sweet Charity, Pajama Game, Hazel Flagg, and High Button Shoes. She made notable appearances in the City Center productions of Oklahoma!, Guys And Dolls, Finian’s Rainbow, and Brigadoon.

She was seen Off-Broadway in Tallulah, I Can’t Keep Running In Place, The Misanthrope, Electra, Red Rover Red Rover, The Gingerbread Lady, and Hothouse.

Her film roles included appearances in Strangers When We Meet and Roseland

Photo Credit: HB Studio