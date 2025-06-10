​​​​​​Tony-Winner Jefferson Mays to Lead NOISES OFF at The Old Globe This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays will return to its stage this summer to lead the cast of Michael Frayn’s side-splitting backstage farce Noises Off at The Old Globe in San Diego. Directed by Gordon Greenberg, performances will run from July 6 to August 3, 2025, with opening night set for Friday, July 11 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

“Noises Off is a comic masterpiece, and Jefferson Mays is a comic master,” said Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “He’s one of the great stage actors of our time, and to have him lead this cast is a dream come true. Under the direction of Gordon Greenberg, whose comedic instincts are pitch-perfect, this promises to be an unforgettable night at the theatre. Prepare to laugh harder than you have in years.”

Noises Off is a high-speed backstage farce that follows a theater company as everything that can go wrong…does. As doors slam, lines get mangled, props fly, and tempers flare, the cast’s onstage and offstage lives collide in a crescendo of comic chaos.

Joining Jefferson Mays are Linda Mugleston as Dotty Otley, Nehal Joshi as Gary Lejeune, Bryonha Marie as Belinda Blair, Matthew Patrick Davis as Tim Allgood, Michelle Veintimilla as Brooke Ashton, James Waterson as Lloyd Dallas, Abby Leigh Huffstetler as Poppy Norton-Taylor, and Orville Mendoza as Selsdon Mowbray.

The creative team includes scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Izumi Inaba, lighting by Amanda Zieve, sound by Connor Wang, and stunts by Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum. Lauren Lovett serves as voice and dialect coach, with casting by Geoff Josselson, CSA, and Anjee Nero as production stage manager.

Performances and Tickets

Noises Off will be performed at The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Performances begin July 6, with the official opening night on July 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $44 and are available online at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at the Globe’s Box Office.

Special programming includes a Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar on July 8, LGBTQIA+ Theatre Night on July 18, and Post-Show Forums on select dates, plus an Open-Captioned Performance on July 26 (matinee).