Tony-Winner Gavin Creel To Perform In Concert At The Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center announces an intimate evening with Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as he shares the stage with fellow musicians Madeline Benson and Chris Peters to bring you favorite Broadway tunes, pop hits, and an exclusive preview of selections from Creel's thrilling new theatrical concert, Walk on Through.



Gavin Creel returns to the Kennedy Center where he appeared in the Stephen Sondheim/John Weidman musical at that time titled Bounce and recently in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Into the Woods. Creel received the 2017 Tony Award for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. After making his Broadway debut in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he received his first Tony nomination, Creel went on to star in the Broadway productions of Hair (Tony Award nomination), La Cage Aux Folles, She Loves Me, The Book Of Mormon, and Waitress. Gavin received an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Elder Price in the London production of The Book of Mormon and also appeared on the West End in Mary Poppins, Hair, and Waitress.

On television, Creel performed a solo PBS concert special with “Stars on Stage,” which aired nationally in January 2022, starred in Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series American Horror Stories, and played Bill alongside Julie Andrews in Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime.

As a songwriter, he has released three original albums: GoodTimeNation, Quiet, and Get Out and recently finished an original theatrical piece entitled Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, based on a commission from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. A native of Findlay, Ohio, Gavin is a proud graduate of University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance and a Fellow at the Hermitage Artist Retreat.

Tickets to the concert, which will take place in the Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, are Click Here now.