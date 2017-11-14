Tony Winner Ben Platt Lands on Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Forbes has revealed its annual 30 UNDER 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, spotlighting the next generation of talent. Appearing among the list of esteemed actors, writers, musicians and more is Tony Award winner Ben Platt, currently starring in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen.

The 24-year-old received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Evan Hansen. He also received the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award, of which he is the youngest ever recipient. The talented star recently signed with Atlantic Records for his forthcoming debut album.

As BWW previously reported, Platt will play his final performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Sunday, November 19th. Beginning November 21, the show will welcome Noah Galvin in the title role. HELLO DOLLY!'s Taylor Trensch will take over the role beginning January 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

