DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Tony Winner Ben Platt Lands on Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Nov. 14, 2017  

Tony Winner Ben Platt Lands on Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Forbes has revealed its annual 30 UNDER 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, spotlighting the next generation of talent. Appearing among the list of esteemed actors, writers, musicians and more is Tony Award winner Ben Platt, currently starring in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen.

The 24-year-old received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Evan Hansen. He also received the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award, of which he is the youngest ever recipient. The talented star recently signed with Atlantic Records for his forthcoming debut album.

As BWW previously reported, Platt will play his final performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Sunday, November 19th. Beginning November 21, the show will welcome Noah Galvin in the title role. HELLO DOLLY!'s Taylor Trensch will take over the role beginning January 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Did You Spend Your High School Years in Musicals? You Could Be in Kristen Bell's Next Show
  • Director/Actor Frank Corsaro Passes Away Age 92
  • Photo Flash: Travel to the Island with a First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND on Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Daveed Diggs on HAMILTON Coming to Puerto Rico: 'It's Going to Be Incredible'
  • Photo Flash: Escape the Cold Weather with One of SWEENEY TODD's Piping Hot Pies and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
  • Lerner & Loewe & Love: Sing Along to The Golden Age Duo's Best Ballads

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com