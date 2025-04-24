Hailey Kilgore Shares Health Update Following Departure from Hadestown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award nominee Hailey Kilgore took to Instagram to provide a health update following her recent and unexpected departure from Broadway’s Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Kilgore, who joined the company in January in the role of Eurydice, withdrew from the production earlier this month due to health concerns. In her statement, she detailed the events leading to her departure.

"In full transparency, I had been experiencing some concerning and confusing illness symptoms before my run even started,” Kilgore wrote. “In the spirit of the theatre I decided 'the show must go on' and that I would try to tough it out (even at times against Dr.'s advice).”

Kilgore shared that she became seriously ill during the April 9 performance. “That was the final straw for my body,” she said, adding that she later sought care at an urgent care facility before being hospitalized. Doctors then advised her to end her run immediately and focus on treatment.

"I am going to be okay. I just need to follow my treatment plan,” Kilgore added. “Short-term sacrifice for lifelong success.”

She expressed gratitude to the Hadestown producers, creative team, and cast, saying the production “re-ignited my spark as an actress and an all around human being.”

Since Kilgore’s departure, KC Dela Cruz has stepped into the role of Eurydice and will continue through May 4. Myra Molloy is scheduled to join the company in the role beginning on May 6th opposite Ali Louis Bourzgui.