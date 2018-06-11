Tony Awards Video Roundup - All The Revivals!

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network last night, June 10. The Tonys honored theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

Leading the wins was The Band's Visit, which took home 10 Tony Awards. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child led the plays with 6 Tony Awards.

Watch (or re-watch) all of last night's performances from the musical revivals, including My Fair Lady, Carousel, and Once On This Island, below!

Check out the videos of the musicals and special performances as well!

My Fair Lady - "The Rain in Spain" / "I Could Have Danced All Night" / "Get Me to the Church on Time"

Carousel - "Blow High, Blow Low"

Once On This Island - "We Dance" / "Mama Will Provide"

