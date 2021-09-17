Tony Awards After Parties Canceled Due to COVID-Safety Precautions

The countdown continues to the 74th Annual Tony Awards, which will air live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, Sept. 26 on Paramount+, followed by The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! on CBS. The celebration of Broadway's 2019-2020 season is getting closer, but according to Page Six, the biggest festivities are over before they even got started.

Two of the Tonys' most iconic post-show celebrations, the official after Tonys after party (usually held at the Plaza) and Rick Miramontez's annual party at the Carlyle, have been canceled.

A letter to ticketholders from the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing reads:

"We know the awards ceremony at the Winter Garden Theatre will be a joyful and cathartic moment for the theater community. Unfortunately, we have been advised by the city that we will not be granted a permit for our Tony Awards afterparty. As a result we will have to cancel it. We are extremely disappointed with the decision."

A limited number of tickets to attend The 74th Annual Tony Awards, on Sunday, September 26th at The Winter Garden Theatre will be available on Monday, September 13 at 3pm ET. For more information please visit: tonyawards.com/tickets.