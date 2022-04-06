Tony Award-Winning Actor Rae Allen Dies At 95

Tony Award-winning actor Rae Allen passed away this afternoon at the age of 95.

Rae Allen won a 1971 Tony Award for her performance in And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little and earned two additional nominations for originating the role of Gloria Thorpe in the classic musical Damn Yankees and for her performance in the play Traveller Without Luggage.

Rae's additional Broadway credits include roles in Dude, Saint Joan, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Fiddler on the Roof, I Knock at the Door, Pictures in the Hallway, and The Pajama Game, Where's Charley?, and Call Me Madam.

Allen's resume also included a television career that included memorable appearances on The Sopranos as Quintina Blundetto, on All in the Family as Edith Bunker's cousin, Amelia and on Soap as Judge Betty Small.

Rae also appeared on the small screen in The Fearing Mind, The Untouchables, The Greatest American Hero, Lou Grant, Hill Street Blues, Head of the Class, Seinfeld, Joan of Arcadia, NYPD Blue, and Grey's Anatomy.

Her film appearances include the film adaptation of Damn Yankees, A League of Their Own, Reign Over Me, Stargate, Calendar Girl and Where's Poppa?.