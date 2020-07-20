Tonight - SummerStage Anywhere Soundcheck: Curator Conversation With Ballet Hispánico's Eduardo Vilaro

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization known for "piercing stereotypes" (The New York Times),continues its celebration of 50 years of uniting people through dance with Capitol One City Parks SummerStage Anywhere Soundcheck: Curator Conversations with Eduardo Vilaro on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 7:00pm EDT. Details are available at cityparksfoundation.org/events/curator-conversations-eduardo-vilaro/.

Join SummerStage's Dance Curator Danni Gee in a live discussion with Eduardo Vilaro of Ballet Hispánico to discuss the legacy of the company in its 50th season, artistic vision and Latinx representation in dance. The discussion is free to view on SummerStage's Instagram Live at www.instagram.com/summerstage/.



Eduardo Vilaro (Artistic Director and CEO) joined Ballet Hispánico as Artistic Director in August 2009, becoming only the second person to head the company since it was founded in 1970. In 2015, Mr. Vilaro took on the additional role of Chief Executive Officer of Ballet Hispánico. He has been part of the Ballet Hispánico family since 1985 as a dancer and educator, after which he began a ten-year record of achievement as Founder and Artistic Director of Luna Negra Dance Theater in Chicago. Mr. Vilaro has infused Ballet Hispánico's legacy with a bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance that reflects America's changing cultural landscape. Born in Cuba and raised in New York from the age of six, he is a frequent speaker on the merits of cultural diversity and dance education.

Mr. Vilaro's own choreography is devoted to capturing the spiritual, sensual and historical essence of Latino cultures. He created over 20 ballets for Luna Negra and has received commissions from the Ravinia Festival, the Chicago Sinfonietta, the Grant Park Festival, the Lexington Ballet and the Chicago Symphony. In 2001, he was a recipient of a Ruth Page Award for choreography, and in 2003, he was honored for his choreographic work at Panama's II International Festival of Ballet. Mr. Vilaro was also inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame in 2016 and was awarded HOMBRE Magazine's 2017 Arts & Culture Trailblazer of the Year. In 2019, Mr. Vilaro was the recipient of the West Side Spirit's WESTY Award, was honored by WNET for his contributions to the arts, and most recently, was the recipient of the James W. Dodge Foreign Language Advocate Award.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You