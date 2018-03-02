Tommy Wiseau Hints at a Broadway Show Based on THE ROOM

Tommy Wiseau's cult film THE ROOM has inspired a lot of talk of offshoots and adaptations and now, according to ScreenRant, a Broadway show has been mentioned. "First I want to do THE ROOM on Broadway. That will be the first thing," Wiseau was quoted saying, "not off-Broadway, on Broadway."

Wiseau has reportedly mentioned the idea of a stage adaptation before, but now expresses that it is his first priority. There is no word yet on whether steps have been taken to secure funding or write a script.

IMDb describes THE ROOM as the story of Johnny is a successful banker who lives happily in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancée, Lisa. One day, inexplicably, she gets bored with him and decides to seduce his best friend, Mark. From there, nothing will be the same again.

THE ROOM has recently received a great deal of attention following the release of THE DISASTER ARTIST. THE DISASTER ARTIST is based on Greg Sestero's best-selling tell-all about the making of Wiseau's cult-classic disasterpiece THE ROOM ("The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made"). The film stars James Franco, Dave Franco, and Seth Rogen. It is directed by James Franco.

