Tom Felton On J. K. Rowling Controversy: 'I'm Not Attuned to The Conversation'

Tom Felton is heading to Broadway. The Harry Potter actor, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in all eight films, will reprise the role on stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child this fall. The special engagement begins November 11, 2025, and will run for 19 weeks through March 22, 2026, at the Lyric Theatre.

Speaking with Variety during the 2025 Tony Awards, Felton expressed excitement about taking on the role in a live format. “The most exciting part is to do it live. It took nine months, more or less, to shoot a film, and this is all compact. This is all reimagined into a very loving, new type of story. And I get to be a dad, which is really fun.”

When asked about J.K. Rowling’s ongoing controversies, including criticism over her remarks on gender identity, Felton said he wasn’t particularly engaged with that discourse. “I’m not attuned to the conversation, so I can’t say it does,” he said when asked if the controversy impacted his involvement in the franchise.

“The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world - here I am in New York - and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter,” Felton continued. “And she’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

Felton’s casting marks the first time an original film cast member has joined the stage production, which is set 19 years after the final book in the series and follows the next generation of students at Hogwarts.