Times Square Arts Announces New Year Season Arts Program

Times Square Arts, the largest public platform for contemporary performance and visual arts, is pleased to announce the New Year Season Arts Program.



Under the leadership of newly appointed Times Square Arts Director Jean Cooney, the organization will build on its history of public art and free programming with a renewed focus on creating opportunity for artists across disciplines to present bold, universally accessible concepts that resonate with the site's global, multicultural audience of millions. The organization recently launched the inaugural cohort of Public Art Ambassadors, trained guides who will engage with curious visitors by answering questions and igniting discussions around the Times Square Arts program.



"We are grateful to the artists and institutions that have helped us develop a program worthy of this iconic public space," said Times Square Arts Director Jean Cooney. "Our projects are on view 24-hours a day, 364 days a year, brightly lit against the backdrop of Times Square, and always free to the public. We look forward to the continued growth of our program and a renewed depth of engagement with New Yorkers and visitors alike."



Times Square Arts has collaborated with contemporary artists and cultural institutions to engage with one of the world's most iconic public spaces using the Square's electronic billboards, public plazas, vacant spaces, and commercial venues. The organization has staged public projects by renowned artists such as Kehinde Wiley, Yoko Ono, Mel Chin, Nick Cave, Andy Warhol, Sophie Calle, Tracey Emin, Ryan McGinley, and Alex Prager.



As part of Times Square Alliance's commitment to showcasing the best of contemporary art, this season's lineup includes new Midnight Moment projects featuring William Kentridge, Shantell Martin, and Allison Schulnik. Midnight Moment is the world's largest, longest-running digital art exhibition - with an estimated annual viewership of 2.5 million- featuring artists' videos synchronized on electronic billboards throughout Times Square nightly from 11:57pm to midnight. The New Year Season Arts Program also features an installation of 125 mirrors by MODU and Eric Forman Studio as part of Times Square Arts' At the Crossroads series, which showcases installations and performances in the Broadway plazas of Times Square. New partnerships for the season include Cooper Hewitt, Gallery Met at the Metropolitan Opera, and MASS MoCA.

Times Square Arts, the public art program of the Times Square Alliance, collaborates with contemporary artists and cultural institutions to experiment and engage with one of the world's most iconic urban places. Through the Square's electronic billboards, public plazas, vacant areas and popular venues, and the Alliance's own online landscape, Times Square Arts invites leading contemporary creators to help the public see Times Square in new ways. Times Square has always been a place of risk, innovation and creativity, and the Arts Program ensures these qualities remain central to the district's unique identity. Generous support of Times Square Arts is provided by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Arts; the Rockefeller Brothers Fund; the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Additional support for Midnight Moment is provided by the New York State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Times Square Advertising Coalition.

Visit TSq.org/Arts for more information.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You