Tim Minchin To Perform New Album 'Apart Together' in Online Concert

Tim Minchin has announced an online concert, Apart Together Live From Sydney.

Tim will perform the entirety of his new album, Apart Together, in this one-off concert which was filmed at the iconic Trackdown Studios. The concert will be streamed at 7pm (local time) on November 19th, to celebrate the record's general release.

Featuring extraordinary guest musicians, 6 cameras, 11 songs, and whatever pours out of Tim's brain in between, the concert will be available online for just 48 hours, and will only be accessible to ticket holders.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/tim-minchin-live-stream.

"I've been thinking a lot about how to make live entertainment in this no-live-entertainment world, and - as always - how to make a virtue of the restrictions placed on us as artists. And I've concluded that we have a fantastic opportunity to make a new style of "live" concerts," Tim said. "Not like the old model, where cameras are inserted into seats in an audience, or put on the shoulder of a camera operator dressed in black, skulking around the edges of the stage, pretending she doesn't exist. But instead, I want to bring the audience into the room with us. I want the viewer to feel like they have been invited into the studio to watch the final dress rehearsal for a concert, and have been given permission to stand in amongst the band, to sit down next to me (ewww), to be completely inside the experience."

Tim will also be raising money in support of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day during the stream, with all proceeds going to music industry charity, Support Act. You can donate here.

