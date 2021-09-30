Tim Federle to Direct SISTER ACT 3 for Disney; Madhuri Shekar to Pen Script

According to Deadline, new developments are in the works for the third installment of the Sister Act franchise.

Tim Federle (High School Musical:The Musical: The Series) has boarded the project as director with Madhuri Shekar penning the screenplay.

Whoopi Goldberg is set to return as star and producer with Tyler Perry set to produce. The film will premiere on Disney Plus.

The 1992 film from Disney's Touchstone Pictures also starred Maggie Smith and Harvey Keitel and earned $232 million worldwide. The film inspired the musical adaptation that followed the fallen showgirl, Deloris Van Cartier, as she unexpectedly finds sisterhood and redemption when forced to take refuge in a convent.

The musical was nominated for 5 TONY AWARDS and 5 Drama Desk Awards and starred Patina Miller.