Tilted Axes Will Perform at the LES Festival of the Arts 2024

TILTED AXES: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is an ensemble created in 2011 and led by composer Patrick Grant. Now in its 12th season, the project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by the traditions of urban street bands, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the conversation.

Electric Guitars: Gene Ardor (stage manager), Jessica Dankowitz, Patrick Grant (director), Howie Kenty - Keytar: Dean Olsher - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Kevin Pfeiffer - Percussion: John Ferrari, Roxan Jurkevich- Choreography: Christopher Caines - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales - Photo: Bob Krasner @bobkrasner @bobkrasnertoo

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. We thank our performance partners Theater for the New City, Make Music New York, Strange Music Inc., and Funkadelic Studios.

Taking New Music Out Into The World - The 12th season of Tilted Axes is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Governor and the NY State Legislature, the ASCAP Plus+ Awards, NYU Tisch School of the Arts, but mostly through the generous support of you the public through our fiscal sponsor Fractured Atlas.

