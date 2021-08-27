Tilted Axes Begins Its 10th Anniversary Season With A Return To Astor Place As Part Of Make Music Autumn

On September 19th, between 1pm-4pm, Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars returns to Astor Place and environs with a procession and a free performance as part of the inaugural Make Music Autumn NYC.

Tilted Axes is a group of guitarists and percussionists lead by classically trained post-rocker Patrick Grant. They perform original music untethered via min-amps strapped over their shoulders. For this occasion they have partnered with the iconic Astor Place Hair Stylists who also serve as their base.

The performance spectacle will begin at the plaza sculpture The Alamo (a.k.a. The Cube). Working with the Village Alliance, they will perform in-procession around the neighborhoods that have been key to their origin: The East Village and Greenwich Village. They will stop along the way at various landmarks to perform compositions significant to the location. Bringing the event full circle, they will return to Astor Place Plaza to complete their performance.

For more upcoming Tilted@10 performance dates & other new music activities: http://patrickgrant.com/tiltedaxes.html