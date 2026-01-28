Tig Notaro And Matteo Lane To Headline Lambda Legal’s STAND UP FOR EQUALITY

Lambda Legal will present its inaugural STAND UP FOR EQUALITY comedy benefit on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The evening will be headlined by Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro and comedian Matteo Lane and will raise funds to support Lambda Legal’s work protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ people and everyone living with HIV.

The event will also feature performances by Dina Martina, Roz Hernandez, Rachel Scanlon, Guy Branum, Solomon Georgio, and Dana Goldberg, with additional performers to be announced. The evening is being produced by Emmy-nominated producer Page Hurwitz and will include stand-up comedy, musical performance, and appearances by celebrity presenters.

“Even in the darkest of times, LGBTQ+ people have found ways to dance and laugh and express joy,” said Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings. “Stand Up for Equality follows in that tradition, and offers our community a night to both stand up to an implacable opposition that wants to shove us back into the closet and to literally laugh in their faces. Activism isn’t a sidebar for our community; it’s part of our survival, expression, and our legacy. We must All Rise to meet this moment, and I am thrilled these comedians are going to help us to continue to fight the fight, while also allowing us the opportunity to gather together and laugh.”

“I like organizations that do the work instead of talking about doing the work. Lambda Legal has done the work for decades,” said Tig Notaro.

“In a moment when LGBTQ+ visibility is under renewed threat in many parts of the country and the world, it is wonderful that Tig Notaro, Matteo Lane, and all of the comedians joining us are taking the stage in support of Lambda Legal,” said Hurwitz. “We appreciate the organization’s critically important work fighting for dignity, equality, and safety for our community.”

Lambda Legal is a national organization focused on advancing the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people, and people living with HIV through litigation, education, and policy advocacy.