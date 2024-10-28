News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tickets to THE GREAT GATSBY Now on Sale Through September 2025

The musical stars Tony Award-nominated Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, and more.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
The Great Gatsby at The Broadway Theatre has released a new block of tickets and is now on sale through September 7, 2025.  

The musical stars Tony Award-nominated Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, alongside Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim. 

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby.  The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman 




