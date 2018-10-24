Tickets for HAMILTON in Puerto Rico On Sale Nov. 10

Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on-sale to the public on Saturday, November 10for performances January 8 - January 27, 2019 in Puerto Rico. Miranda will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton exclusively for this three-week engagement at Teatro UPR.

Tickets will be available at 9:00 AM AST in person at the Teatro UPR Box Office (University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus), at all Ticketpop locations in Puerto Rico, and online at www.ticketpop.com.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per account for HAMILTON's three-week engagement in the Caribbean island. Ticket prices will range from $99.00 to $338.40, inclusive of the TicketPop fees and the local Sales and Use Tax. Tickets will NOT be available for purchase by phone on Saturday, November 10.

Any and all transactions that are detected to be bot purchases, patrons creating duplicate accounts in order to purchase more than four (4) tickets, or any action that indicates a purchase in excess of the four (4) ticket limit may be cancelled without consideration. Tickets will only be handed to the owner of the credit or debit card used to buy the tickets. Tickets will not be handed over if the names on the ID and the debit/credit card do not match the name on the order, or if the ID is not of the person who is picking up the tickets. Tickets cannot be picked up by a third party. Tickets can ONLY be picked up two hours prior to showtime. Please visit https://hamiltonmusical.com/puerto-rico/tickets for more information.

Jeffrey Seller says, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, Ticketpop, the Flamboyan Arts Fund, Puerto Rico Tourism Company and additional corporate sponsors are the ONLY OFFICIAL sources for purchasing tickets to HAMILTON in Puerto Rico."

Miranda, Seller, and the Miranda Family announced the HAMILTON engagement in Puerto Rico will raise significant funds for the Flamboyan Arts Fund, created in collaboration with Flamboyan Foundation and dedicated to supporting institutions and arts groups as well as musicians, galleries, and other cultural spaces and workers, to ensure that the rebuilding of Puerto Rico includes the nurturing of the island's vibrant arts and culture. In addition to a select number of premium tickets sold via Flamboyan Arts Fund to raise money for the fund, all corporate sponsorships of HAMILTON Puerto Rico will benefit the Arts Fund. HAMILTON Puerto Rico sponsors are Banco Popular, Church's Chicken, Evertec, JetBlue, and Marriott International. Universal Group will also sponsor, with proceeds supporting athletes from Puerto Rico in the 2020 Olympic Games. For additional information about the Flamboyan Arts Fund, make a direct donation, or to purchase a limited number of VIP Tickets please visit: http://www.FlamboyanArtsFund.org.

Puerto Rico Tourism Company will have a limited number of tickets sold as part of tourism packages for 2-or 3-night stays in Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit: https://welcome.discoverpuertorico.com/hamilton.

10,000 tickets, over 25% of all tickets available for HAMILTON's three-week engagement in Puerto Rico, will be sold via the HAMILTON mobile App for $10 each to island residents. Of the $10 tickets, 1,000 tickets will be available exclusively for college students with valid ID to the Wednesday, January 9matinee performance. Details, policies and procedures for the digital lottery and student ticket sales will be provided closer to the engagement.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

