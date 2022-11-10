Tickets for BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Live Simulcast Viewings on Sale Tomorrow

Tickets will go on sale for Second Stage Theater's simulcast performances of its Broadway production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton on Friday, November 11 at 12pm EST.

Simulcast tickets are available for the final two weeks of the show's run, January 31 - February 12, 2023, allowing theater fans who aren't able to attend in person the opportunity to witness a live Broadway performance from home.

The groundbreaking program was launched last season with Second Stage's production of Lynn Nottage's Tony-nominated play, Clyde's. The pilot program was a resounding success, with simulcasts being viewed in 49 states as well as Washington, D.C. Eleven of the fourteen simulcast performances sold out, even after adding additional inventory, and 78% of simulcast audience members were from outside New York City.

The simulcasts will once again be captured by five to seven cameras and are edited live as the performance happens. All cameras are operated remotely and situated discreetly throughout the Hayes Theater to avoid disrupting the audience in attendance. Live stream services provided by The League of Live Stream Theater, Inc.

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY will feature Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), ROSAL COLÓN (A Free Man of Color, The Motherf***er with the Hat), LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS (FX's The Bear, 2ST's Water By the Spoonful), Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner COMMON (Selma), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Tony Award nominee for Fences, 2ST's Jitney), and Michael Rispoli (The Offer, The Deuce).

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY will begin previews Wednesday, November 30 and will officially open on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Second Stage originally presented Between Riverside and Crazy at its off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater, in February 2015.

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

The creative team for Between Riverside and Crazy includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and sound design/original music by Ryan Rumery. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Subscriptions and single tickets for Between Riverside and Crazy are currently available by phone and online. A limited number of $30 tickets will be available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID. The Hayes box office will be open for Between Riverside and Crazy beginning November 15th.

Second Stage Theater 44th SEASON

Second Stage Theater's 44th Season kicked off at the Tony Kiser Theater with the New York Premiere of Bess Wohl's CAMP SIEGFRIED, directed by David Cromer and starring Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny. The production is currently in previews and will open on November 15.

The season will also include the Broadway premiere of Larissa FastHorse's THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, directed by Rachel Chavkin, beginning previews in March 2023 at the Hayes Theater, as well as the World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, beginning previews in March 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater. WHITE GIRL IN DANGER is a co-production with Vineyard Theatre.

Second Stage's Tony Award-winning production of Richard Greenberg's TAKE ME OUT, directed by Scott Ellis and starring Tony Award-winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Tony Award-nominee Jesse Williams, returned to Broadway on October 27 for a limited run at the Schoenfeld Theater.

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, Second Stage Theater operates three New York City venues, exclusively dedicated to producing living American Playwrights.

Second Stage recently completed its 43rd season, which included the Tony Award-winning revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out and the New York premiere production of Lynn Nottage's Tony-nominated play Clyde's, as well as the world premieres of Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh and JC Lee's To My Girls. The company's 2021-22 productions received several nominations and awards, including Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play (Take Me Out) and Best Featured Actor in a Play (Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out); the Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Play (Take Me Out), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out) and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Uzo Aduba - Clyde's); the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Projection Design (Shawn Duan - Letters of Suresh); and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Costume Design for a Play (Jennifer Moeller - Clyde's).

Second Stage's first season on Broadway at The Hayes Theater included Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Trip Cullman (Tony nominee for Best Revival of Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role, Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry) and Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

Among Second Stage's 180 productions are the 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; Mary Page Marlowe by Tracy Letts; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I'm Not by Paul Weitz; Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy and Notes From the Field by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier's Play by Charles Fuller; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice and Peter and Jerry by Edward Albee.

The company's more than 170 citations include six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations); the 2009 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley, Next to Normal), Best Score (Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt and Michael Starobin, Next to Normal); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, ...Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, ...Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 29 Obie Awards, 11 Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Clarence Derwent Awards, 17 Drama Desk Awards, 11 Theatre World Awards, one Dorothy Louden Award, 20 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched "Second Stage Theater Uptown" to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists at the 99-seat McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

In 2018, Second Stage began producing at its 581 seat Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. Originally named "The Little Theater" and built in 1912, the city landmark has been remodeled by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group.

