Tickets On Sale for SIX This Week
Tickets for the Broadway premiere of SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 25 at 10:00 AM ET through Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929. The SIX Queendom will get 24-hour Priority Access to buy tickets first tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24 from 10:00 AM ET. Join the Queendom by signing up at www.SixOnBroadway.com to receive future exclusive offers & royal updates. The show is on-sale to groups of 10 or more through Group Sales Box Office / Broadway.com at 1.800.BROADWAY x2.
SIX begins performances on February 13, 2020 and opens on March 12, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). For more information, visit www.SixOnBroadway.com.
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.
SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling(Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.
SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum.
The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.
