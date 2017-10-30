Tickets On Sale Now for Nathan Lane-Led ANGELS IN AMERICA

Click Here for More Articles on ANGELS IN AMERICA

Producers Tim Levy (Director, NT America) and Jordan Roth (President, Jujamcyn Theaters) announced today that tickets for the highly anticipated Broadway engagement of the National Theatre Production of Tony Kushner's epic and seminal masterwork, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes are now on sale to the general public. This strictly limited, 18-week engagement will begin performances at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street) on Friday, February 23, 2018, with an official opening on Sunday, March 25. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929.

Angels in America is a two-part performance. Part One, Millennium Approaches and Part Two, Perestroika are sold together.

Performance schedule:

Wednesdays: Part 1 at 1:00PM and Part 2 at 7:00PM

Thursdays & Fridays: Part 1 on Thursday at 7:00PM and Part 2 on Friday at 7:00PM

Saturdays: Part 1 at 1:00PM and Part 2 at 7:00PM

Sundays: Parts 1 & 2 alternate every other Sunday at 2:00PM

Returning to Broadway for the first time since its now-legendary original production opened in 1993, this spectacular new staging of Part One of Angels in America, Millennium Approaches, and of Part Two, Perestroika, had its world premiere earlier this year in a sold-out run at the National Theatre, where it became the fastest selling show in the organization's history.

Starring two-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield, the cast of Angels in America will also feature original National Theatre cast members Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace joins the original company for the Broadway engagement. Two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) directs. Elliott & Harper, the new Production Company set up by Marianne Elliott and Chris Harper, joins as a producer on the show.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

When it first premiered, Angels in America won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play. HBO's 2003 screen adaptation won both the Emmy and the Golden Globe Awards for Best Miniseries.

The design team includes Tony Award winner Ian MacNeil (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Nicky Gillibrand (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Drama Desk Award winner Adrian Sutton (Music), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (Sound Design), Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Designers), Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Director and Movement), Robby Graham (Movement), and Chris Fisher (Illusions).

Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

Beginning today, ticket bundles ($99 - $318) for Angels in America will be available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877.250.2929.

For additional information, please visit www.angelsbroadway.com.

Photo credit: Helen Maybanks

Related Articles