Tickets Now On Sale For MARITIME CITY Exhibition at South Street Seaport Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum has announced that admission tickets are now on sale for the new exhibition Maritime City. Opening to the public on March 12, 2025, the inaugural exhibition will showcase 540 deliberately-selected objects from the Museum's collections of 80,000 works of art, historical artifacts, and archival records, representing a wide range of time periods, themes, and materials. The exhibition spans the first three floors of A.A. Thomson & Co. building-the newly-renovated, historic 1868 warehouse, located at 213 Water Street. Recognized for its architectural significance within the South Street Seaport Historic District, the building was restored by the South Street Seaport Museum and renowned preservation firm Beyer Blinder Belle.

The opening of Maritime City and the reopening of the A.A. Thomson & Co. building will be accompanied by a range of dynamic public programs designed to invite visitors of all ages to make a deeper connection to New York's rich maritime heritage.

Pre-book your admission tickets today for Maritime City, a highly-anticipated exhibition that highlights how New York City, as we know it today, arose from the sea. Throughout the extensive three-floor exhibition, objects on view underscore how the city's identity as a global capital of culture and finance is rooted in its origins as a seaport.

As you walk through 540 deliberately-selected objects from the collections and archives of the Seaport Museum, you will discover how the waterways, people, and industries of the Greater New York area-including all the boroughs, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley-led to the creation of a truly diverse city. By sharing the material culture of New York and its people, the objects on display highlight stories of the working class people employed by ships, shipping lines, and other local industries throughout history, as well as the emigrant workers and immigrant families that came through the port as their first stop in America.

In Maritime City, you will experience a celebration of communities that have come together to grow New York. For four centuries, the port of New York has connected people to the world through the exchange of goods, ideas, languages, and cultures. Indigenous Lenape people were the first stewards of the waterways, creating trade routes connecting Manahatta to the sea. In the 17th-century European colonists, enslaved Africans, and migrants built on this foundation to give birth to a restless and ambitious city. Later waves of immigration, would grow a world capital formed by its oceanic links to the world. Just as the history of New York is woven from many stories, Maritime Cityemploys artifacts to present a tapestry of a global metropolis shaped by the sea. The South Street Seaport Museum interprets these origins, a museum for a maritime city.