Tickets Now Available for the 2022 Jimmy Awards

The Broadway League Foundation has just announced that tickets are now on sale for the 13th annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony taking place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 7:30pm. The Jimmy Awards return to an in-person event for the first time in three years and will take place at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. Tickets for the Jimmy Awards start at $55 and are now available by visiting Ticketmaster.com.



The 2022 Jimmy Awards ceremony will include 92 participants making their debut on a Broadway stage when they perform in an unforgettable talent showcase. During this event, a panel of judges will select two students for the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

At this year's Jimmy Awards, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be bestowed on two teachers, who during the previous year, guided their students with support and inspiration that ultimately led them to win the 2021 Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.



Please stay tuned as details about this year's host will be announced soon.

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching, training, and rehearsing led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will be in New York City from Monday, June 20, 2022, through Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and their combined efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The 13th annual

Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.

Photo Credit: Mark Abramson