Tickets For SHUCKED on Broadway Are on Sale Now

Tickets to Shucked, the new original musical comedy with book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn and score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, are now on sale to the general public via www.shuckedmusical.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Shucked will play Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) this spring with preview performances beginning Wednesday, March 8, 2023 for a Tuesday, April 4, 2023 opening night.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien with choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the musical comedy will star (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann (Tootsie), Kevin Cahoon (The Who's Tommy), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Caroline Innerbichler (Frozen North American Tour), Ashley D. Kelley (Bella: An American Tall Tale), and Alex Newell (Once On This Island). Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents / Jay Marciano / Gary Gersh, Richard Smith, Jeffrey A. Sine, Walter Schmidt, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, KSO Productions, James L. Nederlander, DudaAllen, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, and ZKM Media.

The design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).