Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tickets For SHUCKED on Broadway Are on Sale Now

Tickets For SHUCKED on Broadway Are on Sale Now

Previews begin Wednesday, March 8, 2023 for a Tuesday, April 4, 2023 opening night.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Tickets to Shucked, the new original musical comedy with book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn and score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, are now on sale to the general public via www.shuckedmusical.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Shucked will play Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) this spring with preview performances beginning Wednesday, March 8, 2023 for a Tuesday, April 4, 2023 opening night.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien with choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the musical comedy will star (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann (Tootsie), Kevin Cahoon (The Who's Tommy), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Caroline Innerbichler (Frozen North American Tour), Ashley D. Kelley (Bella: An American Tall Tale), and Alex Newell (Once On This Island). Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents / Jay Marciano / Gary Gersh, Richard Smith, Jeffrey A. Sine, Walter Schmidt, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, KSO Productions, James L. Nederlander, DudaAllen, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, and ZKM Media.

The design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Photos & Video: The Company of SHUCKED Takes Over Times Square Photo
Photos & Video: The Company of SHUCKED Takes Over Times Square
See photos of the legendary Jack O'Brien, director of the new musical Shucked on Broadway, handing out ears of corn in Times Square.

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Bids $100k For Hugh Jackman's Hat at THE MUSIC MANVIDEO: Nicole Kidman Bids $100k For Hugh Jackman's Hat at THE MUSIC MAN
November 27, 2022

Watch Nicole Kidman bid $100k for Hugh Jackman's hat at The Music Man. Proceeds from the auction go to Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.
Actress and FAME Singer Irene Cara Passes Away at 63Actress and FAME Singer Irene Cara Passes Away at 63
November 26, 2022

According to a post on her official Twitter account, Broadway and film actress Irene Cara, who played the role of Coco Hernandez in the movie FAME, has passed away at age 63 in her home in Florida. The cause of death has not yet been released.
Tickets for BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' On Broadway Go On Sale November 27Tickets for BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' On Broadway Go On Sale November 27
November 25, 2022

Bob Fosse's DANCIN', the American show business legend's landmark musical tribute to the artform that defined his life, will return to Broadway 41 years after the original smash-hit production took its final bow. Bob Fosse's DANCIN' will begin previews at The Music Box Theatre on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with opening night set for Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Video: Hugh Jackman Returns to THE MUSIC MAN TodayVideo: Hugh Jackman Returns to THE MUSIC MAN Today
November 25, 2022

Watch a video of Hugh Jackman, as he returns to The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre!
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Announce EngagementBen Platt and Noah Galvin Announce Engagement
November 25, 2022

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin have announced their engagement! Platt and Galvin became a couple after Platt stepped down as 'Evan Hansen' in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and Galvin took over the role. The pair shared the news of their engagement on Instagram.
share