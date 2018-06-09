Tickets Are Now On Sale For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale to the public for the Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel.

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most beloved and admired characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

To Kill A Mockingbird will begin previews on Thursday, November 1 and open on Thursday, December 13 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44 Street). Tickets are available by calling Telecharge at (212) 239-6200 and on Telecharge.com, as well as at the Shubert Theatre box office.

Jeff Daniels will head a cast which includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Danny Wolohan, and Neal Huff.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD will have scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, casting by Daniel Swee, and is produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and Lincoln Center Theater.

