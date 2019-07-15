Tickets Are Now On Sale For BETRAYAL On Broadway, Starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal; available by visiting www.Telecharge.com or by calling 800-447-7400. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Box Office (242 West 45th Street) beginning Monday, July 22nd. For more information, please visit https://betrayalonbroadway.com/.

As previously announced, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter. The strictly limited 17-week engagement will begin performances Wednesday, August 14 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street), with an official opening night on Thursday, September 5 at 6:30pm.

This production formed the culmination of Pinter at the Pinter, an unprecedented London season of Harold Pinter's work taking place over the 2018/19 season. This mammoth project consisted of over thirty pieces including all one-act plays by the most important playwright of the 20th century. Marking the tenth anniversary of Pinter's death, Betrayal played in the West End theater that bears his name, breaking all box office records.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.

The creative team for Betrayal includes scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

For more information, please visit www.BetrayalOnBroadway.com

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Betrayal is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions.





