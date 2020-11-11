Ticketmaster Makes Plans for Post-Vaccine Concert-Going

New rules would require proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID19 test result.

Reports of Pfizer's vaccine have everyone talking this week, and according to Billboard, Ticketmaster is already making plans based on its impending distribution. The company is developing a strategy to ensure the safety of future concert-goers, which will require fans to verify that they have received the vaccine or that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the past 1-3 days.

While details are still being mapped out, the plan would likely rest on verification through the Ticketmaster app and various heath information companies. Upon purchasing a concert ticket, the buyer would need to submit proof of vaccination or a negative test result prior to the start of the concert in order to gain admittance.

How a vaccine could impact the future of theatre remains to be seen. Broadway shows will remain shutdown through at least May 30, 2021. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. At that time, 31 productions were running, including 8 new shows in previews. Additionally, 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.

