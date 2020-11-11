Ticketmaster Makes Plans for Post-Vaccine Concert-Going
New rules would require proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID19 test result.
Reports of Pfizer's vaccine have everyone talking this week, and according to Billboard, Ticketmaster is already making plans based on its impending distribution. The company is developing a strategy to ensure the safety of future concert-goers, which will require fans to verify that they have received the vaccine or that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the past 1-3 days.
While details are still being mapped out, the plan would likely rest on verification through the Ticketmaster app and various heath information companies. Upon purchasing a concert ticket, the buyer would need to submit proof of vaccination or a negative test result prior to the start of the concert in order to gain admittance.
How a vaccine could impact the future of theatre remains to be seen. Broadway shows will remain shutdown through at least May 30, 2021. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. At that time, 31 productions were running, including 8 new shows in previews. Additionally, 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.
Ticketmaster is the world's largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services. Through official partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports teams, festivals, performing arts centers and theaters, Ticketmaster processes more than half a billion tickets per year across 32 different countries.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake
A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to....
Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!
NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in ...
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one...
Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged L...
Jason Arrow, Chloé Zuel, Lyndon Watts, and More Will Lead HAMILTON in Australia; Full Cast Announced!
The full company has been revealed for the new Australian production of Hamilton opening at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, beginning 17 March 2021. The Aus...
Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel Announced as Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award
The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical thea...