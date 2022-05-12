This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/12/2022

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/12/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Crew: HENRY BOX BROWN - PENSACOLA, FL TOUR

MISSION: Although HENRY BOX BROWN: A MUSICAL JOURNEY is not a "Children's show" - and is comprised of a cast of top professionals under a TYA Contract with ACTORS EQUITY ASSOCIATION- it was originally commissioned and developed by the 22-year-old- Children's Theater Company of New York (CTC), non-profit organization. As such, CTC's mission and vision remain a critical core of our programmatic framework- as it affects our company culture or rehearsal culture. This Company is dedicated to dive... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: SINGING WAITER/PERFORMER (SUMMER CONTRACT)

Unique Performing Experience on the Jersey Shore - Summer 2022 LOOKING FOR a WOMAN 19-30. Looking for Energetic People with a powerful singing voice can make people smile. The Music Man is now accepting audition tapes for next summer season for The Music Man - Lavallette. JOB SUMMARY/DESCRIPTION The Music Man is a unique family-style ice cream Shoppe where the server/performers (guys and gals) sing, dance, and improv with the audience. The Music Man operates a high-volume, restaurant and en... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Associate

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Sec... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Manager

SUMMARY The Wardrobe Manager oversees the organization, run, repair, care and maintenance of completed costumes for PNB productions. Manage maintenance and running of the ballet's repertory season including supervising and working alongside the wardrobe staff, dressers and maintenance crew in the organization. The Wardrobe Manager generates all related documentation, and ensures costumes are prepared for rehearsals and performances in a timely and cost-effective manner. The Wardrobe Manager w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

NETworks is looking for a highly efficient, organized individual to manage the daily operations of multiple touring Broadway productions, from pre-production through the life of the tour. This individual will work collaboratively with the GM team and all departments to ensure projects meet both artistic and business goals.

Major Responsibilities

• Support the General Management team with day-to-day departmental needs and monitoring of assigned shows(more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for Keely and Du

Actors Studio 66 Announces Auditions for Keely and Du. Written by Jane Martin's Directed by Herman Johansen Auditions: May 14, 11am - 2pm & May 16, 7 9pm AT: Black Cat Cultural Center 3011 Monte Vista Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87106 Roles being Cast DU: Female, mid-50s to mid-60s. KEELY: Female, mid-20s to early-30s; 3 months pregnant. WALTER: Male, middle-aged. COLE: Male, mid-20s to early 30s. Show Opens in June 2022 Additional Information will be posted on the Actors Stud... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales Manager

Description: Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT), the professional theatre in the commonwealth solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families, has an exciting opportunity for a candidate with strong customer service and sales experience to join the team as Group Sales Manager. Reporting to the Producing Artistic Director, this hourly position will handle all group sales and tour bookings, with the goal of increasing group sales revenue. Candidates should possess a strong sales drive and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Experience Manager

Working at Museum of Women means belonging to a group of high-energy, hardworking team members who embrace the start up lifestyle and are passionate about our mission of empowering women. At this stage, joining our tiny, but mighty team means you will be considered and valued as a leading thought partner. You will be given exclusive access to our events, network, and will be able to watch your contributions come to life in our space. We want to surround ourselves with team members who will cont... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Experience Ambassador

About us: Museum of Women is a mission driven immersive experience unlike any other. We invite you to explore new perspectives, ignite your internal passion, and reflect on your life experiences. Utilizing the breadth of our collective experiences, we are committed to delivering calculated impact that will empower our community and reach beyond our walls. Working at the Museum of Women means belonging to a group of high-energy, hardworking team members who embrace the start- up lifestyle an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audio and Video Supervisor

AUDIO AND VIDEO SUPERVISOR -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an AUDIO AND VIDEO SUPERVISOR for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its product... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for LEGAL GRINGA by Angela Page

Currently holding auditions for LEGAL GRINGA by Angela Page to be produced this summer in the Voices of Women Theatre Festival at Powerstories Theatre. LEGAL GRINGA is a compelling new play inspired by true stories that deal with complex and contemporary social issues. We are casting for the following five roles: MARTA MORALES - Young bilingual woman (16-18) RACHEL ROSENBERG - A widowed lawyer (50-55) WAYNE TOMPKINS - an ultra-conservative man (40-45) BETH TOMPKINS - Wayne's mother & fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sound Director

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in theatre sound direction for the position of Sound Director. This is a full-time position with occasional evening and weekend hours required. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about theatrical sound and people management, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist/anti-biased organization. Applicants for this role should have robust communication and relationship buil... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Assistant for Elderly Adults: Rewarding Job Opportunities for Artists

We are looking for engaging, compassionate individuals from the arts who are interested in supporting elder adults. A companion position can require just several hours per week, or as much as 30+ hours per week. ComForCare of NYC is a companion care agency serving Manhattan, Northern Brooklyn, and parts of Queens and the Bronx. Our mission is to connect our elder clients with outstanding companions who can improve their quality of life through social engagement, meaningful activities, and he... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Acting Shakespeare In-Person Intensive

"My experiences working with this beautiful company, on stage and virtually, can only be described as feeling as though I'm home." - Jennifer Fouché (JULIUS CAESAR; POTUS on Broadway; CHICAGO on Broadway; JESSICA JONES) ENROLL NOW for SoHo Shakes' in-person intensive: Acting Shakespeare. Train with New York's most innovative teaching artists at our private studio, and learn the method that's changing classical performance: Action-Based Imaging. ACTING SHAKESPEARE - Begins May 17th -... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Cosmetology and Wig Specialist

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, Jurassic World Live Tour, Kawasaki and Spin Master. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on s... (more)

Internships - Creative: Paid College Internship - Technical Theatre

(Carpentry, Electrical/ Lighting, Sound, Technical Direction, Properties) Sets are constructed and installed at the beginning of each season; all of our technical interns are a big part of that installation and getting each show up. Each technical intern works with our production manager and professional staff on all of our shows. ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Paid College Internship - Costumes/Wardrobe

Interns will assist the costume designer in pulling, measuring, building, altering and maintaining costumes for all of our shows. The costume/wardrobe interns will also have run crew responsibilities. These interns must have experience in costume shop stitching as well as costume construction.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Assistant

Pacific Northwest Ballet values equity, diversity and inclusion as guiding organizational principles. We seek to reflect and embrace our community, and provide a welcoming and inclusive environment where artists, audiences, students, staff and volunteers of all backgrounds learn, collaborate, and participate for the benefit of all. SUMMARY The Wardrobe & Rentals Assistant assists with planning of day-to-day operation of the wardrobe department and running of performances. This position also... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

Ogunquit Playhouse is seeking an experienced General Manager to join our team. The Ogunquit Playhouse is a not-for-profit organization committed to providing the highest quality musical theatre, with the best talent in the industry. Essential Duties and Responsibilities: 1. Provide leadership oversight and administrative direction to Human Resources, Finance, Payroll, Information Technology, and Facilities Maintenance departments. 2. Develop and execute Ogunquit Playhouse financial managem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director - Immediate Opening

Position: Technical Director The Technical Director (TD) is responsible for the technical operations of The Wimberley Players, including set and properties construction, collaboration with lighting designers (as Master Electrician) and sound designers (as Sound Engineer). The TD will occasionally be offered the opportunity to design in one or more areas based on individual strengths and the needs of the production. The Technical Director promotes and oversees safe-working practices, provid... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: President & CEO- Center of Creative Arts

Position Summary Reporting directly to the Board of Directors, the President and CEO will be responsible for shaping COCA's vision and establishing and implementing the organization's strategic goals while serving as the primary external leader for the organization. The President and CEO, with the assistance of the senior leadership team, will clearly define COCA's expectations and goals in a number of areas, including fundraising, finance, network building, artistic and educational programmin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Music Director - RENT

NexGen Youth Theatre (NexGen), a Manhattan based, educational theatre company, is seeking a Music Director for our upcoming MainStage Production of RENT. Our mission is to foster the development of the next generation of theatre artists, and to provide a training ground to hone their skills. We offer two MainStage Series productions a year, Spring and Fall, which are fully produced musicals in various theaters around Manhattan. RENT will be performed at Theatre Row, with rehearsals starting May ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance/HR

Position: Finance/Human Resource Director Department: Business Office Reports To: Managing Director Classification: Exempt Full Time Annual Date Prepared: May 3, 2022 General Summary: Senior Manager position responsible for the fiscal management and human resource functions of the Asolo Repertory Theatre. Position Description: • Finance/Human Resource Director plays a critical role in partnering with the senior leadership team in strategic decision making and operations... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Institutional Giving and Government Relations

Since our founding in 1979 by Stephen Graham, New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has fostered a community of adventurous audiences and visionary theatremakers, bringing them together to deepen our shared understanding of the world around us. We nurture pioneering new writers like Jeremy O. Harris and Celine Song and bring them into conversation with powerhouse playwrights like Ayad Akhtar and Amy Herzog. We empower inimitable auteurs like Rachel Chavkin and Lileana Blain-Cruz and lift emerging dir... (more)