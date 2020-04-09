This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 4/9/2020

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/9/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Classes / Instruction: Studio A.C.T. | ONLINE Acting, On-Camera Technique, Voice Building, and more!

Studio A.C.T. | Summer Session 2020: June 8-August 9 | NEW ONLINE CLASSES! Studio A.C.T. is the part-time acting school at the Tony Award-winning American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. We offer exciting, rewarding classes for adults (ages 19+) of all backgrounds and levels of experience in Acting, Audition, Voice, On-Camera Technique, Movement, and much more! Our 4-week and 8-week courses earn college credit and are scheduled for nights and weekends to accommodate work and home commi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: ONLINE ACTING CLASSES with the Michelle Danner Acting Studio

We are pleased to offer our live Online interactive acting classes at a reduced rate valid through May 15. Please let us know if you have any questions. Experience real-time live interaction with your instructor and your classmates. ACTING TECHNIQUES INTERACTIVE ONLINE CLASSES- WORK ON FILM AND TV AUDITIONS & PREPARE TO WORK IN THE INDUSTRY Gain confidence in front of the camera and build all the skills you need to launch your acting career. Learn to make powerful acting choices, listenin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CURTAINS (Virtual Audition

LIEUTENANT FRANK CIOFFI: Local Boston detective who is also a musical theatre aficionado. Aside from being exceptionally good at his job, he has also aspired to be a musical theatre performer his entire life. He falls in love with Niki. The actor playing this role MUST be willing to work hard on a Boston accent and must be dedicated to memorizing over 250 lines in addition to the songs and dances. NIKI HARRIS: Pretty, naive ingénue. Niki is a chorus girl/understudy in the chorus of the sho... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Music Theatre of CT holds online masterclasses featuring some of the best theatre professionals in the business.

NORWALK, CT- Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), currently in its 33rd season, announces the VIRTUAL PROFESSIONAL MASTERCLASS SERIES beginning on April 11 and continuing on April 18 and 25. Led by industry professionals and experts in their fields, the series of three masterclasses targets high school, college and young professionals and offers vital information, one-on-one coaching and consultations with industry leaders in the college audition and selection process, crucial branding and marke... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Auditions: World Record Theatre Marathon

Cue Zero Theatre Company announces video/online auditions for their World Record Breaking Theatre Marathon. Cue Zero is looking for 20 of New Hampshire's most versatile and energetic performers to help them set the Guinness Book of World Records' officially recognized record for "Longest marathon theatre performance" by having something on-stage for 80 consecutive hours at the Derry Opera House from August 6th-9th. CZT is asking for the following from actors wishing to be considered for the p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Director

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY General Director Fort Worth Opera Fort Worth Opera Association, Inc. (dba Fort Worth Opera) seeks applications for the position of General Director from individuals with senior experience in opera company administration, nonprofit management, and/or fundraising. We seek a visionary leader who will set an ambitious course for Fort Worth Opera to grow its impact in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and throughout the opera world. THE COMPANY: Mission: "To educate... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Looking for New Monologues? Personalized Monologue Selection and Virtual Coaching

Looking for a new monologue? Preparing for college auditions? Want a virtual coaching session to make your "go to monologue" fresh again? Monologue selection and preparation can be difficult. However, I am here to help! I have been coaching monologues for 5 years in Chicago and NYC, and in that time I have collected a monologue database of hundreds of monologues. Together, we will get you audition ready! I am NOT a big, impersonal business. I do NOT follow a "one size fits all" a... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Choreographer/ Head Teacher for Children's Performing Arts Program

Choreographer/Head Teacher: Seeking an energetic and creative choreographer and teacher who can create age-appropriate dances for children ages 3-13. Must be open-minded and great with children. This is a collaborative position, as you will be working with multiple teachers for each class. Duties include: During the semester: Choreographing 4-5 musical numbers per class, teaching choreo to children ages 3-13, collaborating with co-workers to create an appropriately themed show, leadin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Children's Set Designer/ Arts & Crafts Head Teacher

Children's Set Designer/Arts & Crafts Head Teacher Seeking an imaginative and collaborative individual who is great with children and interested in supervising and teaching art to children ages 3-8. Must be open-minded, self-motivated, organized, and creative. You will be working with other teachers to create set pieces, costume pieces, and crafts with found items and art projects by the children. Duties include: Working with other teachers to create an age-appropriate and themed curri... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Public Relations Manager

REPORTS TO: Marketing Director GENERAL SUMMARY: Responsible for the public relations and publicity needs of Asolo Repertory Theatre including all productions, events and fundraising activities, playing a key role in the promotion of Asolo Rep's mission and overall brand. Create and maintain favorable public image of the entire organization through preparation and distribution of information to newspapers, periodicals, television, radio and other forms of media. POSITIONS SUPERVISED: No di... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

The Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre offers a limited number of paid, season long internships to those who wish to work with its performance and production staff in an education program designed to prepare them to enter the professional theatre field. Students who have secured a degree in theatre, graduates, or other professionals actively pursuing careers in professional theatre are eligible to apply. The Arkansas Arts Center Theatre interns should be self-confident, have a strong wor... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

Get experience with us. Dallas Children's Theater often uses qualified college undergraduate or graduate students of the performing arts, arts education or arts administration to work in full- or part-time internships. Internships are customized for each participant and may include a combination of duties. A stipend is sometimes offered based upon the type of internship. Housing is not provided. Reliable transportation is required. Dallas Children's Theater will work with colleges or universi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Visitor Experience Associate (Part Time)

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Department Assistant

The Public Theater is seeking a Development Department Assistant to provide overall administrative and operational support to the organization's fast-paced development office. This is great opportunity for an individual to gain insights and experience with all sides of Development. Working closely with the leadership team on the day to day operations of a dynamic 30+ person fundraising team. Responsibilities related to Director of Development • Manage the Director of Development's calend... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

Assistant Technical Director Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Assistant Technical Director for its 2020-2021 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a New Works festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The ATD will work closely with the TD and other shop staff in coordinating all scenic activity necessary to execute programming. Respon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Master Electrician

Master Electrician Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Master Electrician to join the full time staff. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a New Works festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The Master Electrician is responsible for leading the electrics department in executing the approved lighting designs for all Northern Stage productions an... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Apprenticeships

PERSEVERANCE THEATRE, Alaska's largest professional theatre, is seeking highly qualified apprentices for our 2020-2021 season in the following areas: production management, stage management, and arts administration. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Leslie Ishii and Managing Director Frank Delaney, Perseverance produces musical, contemporary, and world premiere productions in Juneau and Anchorage. Perseverance is committed to building a diverse and inclusive community of staff and appren... (more)

Internships - Creative: Internships

Gateway Playhouse is seeking dedicated and talented interns to assist its professional staff full-time on our 5 mainstage productions. Duration of internship is negotiable, preferably mid-May to September (late August). Gateway offers an opportunity to gain practical stagecraft training and experience at Long Island 's oldest professional musical theater. A summer at the Gateway is a rigorous and rewarding experience. A mix of industry professionals and entry-level technicians work togethe... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Apprenticeships and Internships

Now in its 53rd year of continuous operation, Magic Theatre is dedicated to creative risk: we cultivate new plays, playwrights, and audiences and produce bold, entertaining, and ideologically robust plays that ask substantive questions about, and reflect the rich diversity of, the world in which we live. Magic believes that demonstrating faith in a writer's vision by providing a safe, rigorous, and innovative artistic home, where a full body of work can be imagined, developed, and produced, allo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Freelance Broadway Reviewer

Do you love Broadway? Do you love sharing your opinions with the wider community? Then we need you! We're looking for a Freelance Broadway reviewer to write snappy reviews as well as create fun, short YouTube video reviews. You'll get to share your opinions on some of the biggest Broadway shows happening in NYC! What We Need From You: You must be able to access Broadway (live in New York or be able to commute easily) and be over 18. Own your own camera/video making equipment. Be abl... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Staff, Delacourte Theater

THE PUBLIC THEATER is theater of, by, and for all people. We are seeking a collaborative and creative technician to join our Lighting Department. The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work in six venues including Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The Public continues to create the canon of American theater and is currently represented on Broadway by Girl From The North Country. Our programs and productions can also be seen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gift Specialist

Title: Major Gift Specialist Department: Development Reports to: Development Director Class: Exempt-Full Time This position will demonstrate success in donor relations, gift solicitations, project management and communications for donors at the major gift level. The Major Gift Specialist will work closely with the Development Director, the Foundation Relations Associate, the Individual Giving Associate, the Fellowship/Endowment Associate, and members of the Board Development Committe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Foundation Relations Associate

Title: Foundation Relations Associate Department: Development Reports to: Development Director Class: Exempt-Full Time Asolo Rep is seeking a Foundation Relations Associate to work with a dynamic team to achieve Asolo Rep's Community Income goals by securing funding from foundations, government, and other granting sources. Responsibilities Include: • Execution of the organization's annual institutional giving plan, which forecasts income from foundations, corporate foundatio... (more)

Classes / Instruction: The Seasoned Actor Workshop

After two very successful workshops in November and January, The Seasoned Actor Workshop (TSAW) is coming back for round three on Sunday, March 8th! TSAW is a personalized audition-prep workshop, in which esteemed acting coach Georgia Warner (www.NYCActingCoaching.com) helps actors work smarter, not harder, at tapping into their own unique sensibilities to craft present and powerful auditions. Participants are given the option of exploring mock-auditions, which are assigned week-by-week bas... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Events Associate

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed... (more)





