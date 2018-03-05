Theater Talk: Terrence Mann, Will Swenson & More on the Outrageous JERRY SPRINGER - THE OPERA

On this episode, writer/composer Richard Thomas visits with actors Terrence Mann and Will Swenson from Thomas' controversial work Jerry Springer -The Opera, which created a sensation in the UK 13 years ago, but was considered so outrageous that it only now premieres in NYC. They discuss the spectacular production by The New Group at The Pershing Square Signature Center, with Michael Musto of NewNowNext.com and Susan Haskins. Next, playwright Jordan Harrison, director Oliver Butler and actor Michael Cyril Creighton talk about their production of Harrison's highly-original and thought-provoking play, The Amateurs, at the Vineyard Theatre, about a theater troop fleeing The Black Death in the Middle Ages and how these actors contributed to the modern dramatic concepts of character and individuality.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

