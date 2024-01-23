﻿Theater Resources Unlimited to Present Spring 2024 Producer Development And Mentorship Program

Theater Resources Unlimited will present the Spring 2024 Producer Development and Mentorship Program (PDMP), which offers ongoing support and education for producers at all levels of experience. The PDMP Foundations Class will be taught by instructor David Elliott, of Perry Street Theatricals, producers of the Tony-winning Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, as well as Dames at Sea on Broadway, Lend Me a Tenor musical in London and award-winning off-Broadway productions of In the Continuum, an oak tree and Bedlam Theatre's Hamlet & St. Joan. Master Class will be led by Jane Dubin, a Tony Award-winning producer (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris), and the President of Double Play Connections, a theatrical production and management company committed to supporting emerging artists and playwrights in the creation and development of new works.

PDMP is the only theater production program to offer in-depth instruction from accomplished producers at an affordable price. TRU is currently accepting applications for the 2024 Spring Foundations Class, an entry-level course, as well as the advanced Master Class. For early consideration, apply by 2/5; final deadline is 2/23. For more information and to register, visit truonline.org/tru-event-category/pdmp/. For master class application, email trumentor@gmail.com

FOUNDATIONS CLASS offers a basic but thorough overview of the major business aspects of producing, taught in context of team projects that offer practical application of the information shared, and help strengthen collaborative skills. Class will be given two Tuesday evenings each month starting early March and running through July 2024. Download Foundations (Basic Class) application - fill out and email to trumentor@gmail.com (be sure to add your name to the start of the file name when you send it). Also send a theater resume as well as a business resume if possible.

MASTER CLASS for PDMP Foundations graduates and other eligible candidates, provides an in-depth and personalized approach to producing focusing on your own project, including a private consultation. The class will meet two or three Monday nights each month starting early March and running through end of June. To request an application for Master Class, or to inquire about the program, email TRUMentor@gmail.com.

"I am so grateful I was introduced to the TRU PDMP Foundations and Master Classes. I got to work alongside exciting artists, creators and producers who helped pave the way for the off-Broadway production of my show last fall." ~Markus Ferraro (Ximer)

"I want to thank you for such a wonderful class and opportunity. I was able to demonstrate my project's importance by using the tools learned from taking this course. I learned so much. Words cannot express how much your mentorship and belief in me means." ~Melvina Douse Manuel

"Thank you all for the wonderful experience I had in the Master Class. It brought me to the next level of functioning in this business. Without this class I doubt I could be moving forward with [my off-Broadway show]." ~Kenneth Berry (Oh Soledad!)

"The TRU PDMP Foundations and Master Classes have been essential to my journey as an artist and finally seeing my work up on stage. From learning about the industry through lectures and outside speakers, the cohort of classmates who become champions and friends, to learning how to network and build a team. The most important thing I learned? How to talk about my work." ~Nico Juber (Millennials Are Killing Musicals)

Jane Dubin is a TONY Award-winning producer and the President of Double Play Connections, a theatrical production and management company committed to supporting emerging artists and playwrights in the creation and development of new works. Jane is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute's 14-week (NYC) and O'Neill Center Intensive (CT) Producing Workshops and Director of Theater Resources Unlimited's Producer Development Program Master Class. Ms. Dubin is Chair of the Board of Directors of Houses on the Moon Theater Company. She is a member and recent Board member of the League of Professional Theatre Women. She is a member of the Broadway Women's Alliance and the Off-Broadway League. For two years she was co-curator of the Hudson Valley Writers' Center New Play Reading Series. She co-produced Hudson River Rising, presenting events in Westchester for One Billion Rising (V-Day). She was a strategic consultant to SPACE on Ryder Farm, an artists' residency in Brewster, NY and a member of the Grand Jury for New York Musical Festival's 2015 - 2019 seasons. She served as an evaluator for a NAMT innovation grant panel and is a juror for Bethany Arts Community residency program. She is a frequent panelist and guest lecturer on theater-related matters. Before embarking on her career in theater, Ms. Dubin spent over 20 years in the financial services industry. Productions: Upcoming: The Village of Vale. Recent: Is This A Room, Dana H., The Prom (Drama Desk Award Best Musical), Farinelli and the King (starring Mark Rylance, nominated for 5 Tony Awards), An American in Paris (4 TONY Awards, plus London and National Tour), Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (Westside Theater and on Tour), Ann, starring Holland Taylor (Lincoln Center); Bandstand (Broadway), Beebo Brinker Chronicles (2008 GLAAD Media Award for Theatre); Groundswell (The New Group), Peter and the Starcatcher (Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour), winner of 5 TONY Awards; The Norman Conquests (TONY Award, Best Play Revival), The 39 Steps (OB, Tour); The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (London). Film: Radium Girls.

David Elliott has been working steadily in the theatre community for over 30 years in New York, regionally and in London. He most recently served as the Artistic Director of The Cape Playhouse in Dennis, producing a 7-show season, and directing the final production, The Fantasticks. Since 2004, David was the Co-Director of Perry Street Theatricals, a producing and general management office based in New York City, He has produced or co-produced multiple award-winning productions including the Tony Award winning Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Golden Theatre), Lend Me A Tenor The Musical (London, West End, Gielgud Theatre, Olivier nom.), Dames at Sea (Helen Hayes, Tony nom). Other credits include: Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose (Davenport Theatre/Barrington Stage, Drama Desk Award), My Life Is a Musical (Bay Street Theatre), Bedlam's Hamlet / Saint Joan (45 Bleecker, Off Broadway Alliance Winner, OBIE nom); The Saintliness of Margery Kempe (Duke on 42nd Street); An Oak Tree (Barrow Street Theatre, OBIE winner); A Dangerous Personality (Women's Project Theatre), Exits and Entrances (Edinburgh Fringe, Assembly, Fringe First Award); In the Continuum (Perry Street Theatre, U.S./Int'l Tour, OBIE, Outer Critics); Gareth Armstrong's Shylock (Perry Street Theatre, Outer Critics nom.), and The Exonerated (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Winner), to name a few. As a director, his work has been seen regionally at Olney Theatre, The Phoenix and Northern Stage. NYC credits include: The Culture Project, The Connelly, The Irish Rep, Metropolitan Playhouse, The Zipper, The Players, New York Performance Works and Rattlestick. Proud member of the SDC.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.