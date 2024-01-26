Theater Resources Unlimited to Present Free Intro To TRU's Spring 24 Producer Development & Mentorship Program

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over nearly 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Coming up next week is a special installment of this weekly program: an opportunity to learn more about the business of theater from two experienced Broadway producers.

Join TRU on Friday 2/2 for a Free Intro to TRU's Spring 24 Producer Development & Mentorship Program (PDMP). Come meet Master Class instructor Jane Dubin, producer (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus off-Broadway Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann) and Foundations instructor Dave Elliott, producer/general manager of Perry Street Theatricals (Tony-winning Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, Dames at Sea on Broadway, Lend Me a Tenor musical in London, off-Broadway productions of Islander, In the Continuum, an oak tree, Bedlam Theatre's Hamlet & St. Joan).

The more you know about the business, the greater your chances of succeeding. Take a step now to move your career forward! Sign up for this free meet-and-greet info session and learn about PDMP, the only theater production program to offer in-depth instruction from accomplished producers at an affordable price. The spring semester will start in March and will meet twice a week through July. This Intro evening offers prospective applicants the opportunity to learn from and network with our commercial producer instructors, and also meet, hear from and network with successful program graduates. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel

David Elliott has been working steadily in the theatre community for over 30 years in New York, regionally and in London. He most recently served as the Artistic Director of The Cape Playhouse in Dennis, producing a 7-show season, and directing the final production, The Fantasticks. Since 2004, David was the Co-Director of Perry Street Theatricals, a producing and general management office based in New York City, He has produced or co-produced multiple award-winning productions including the Tony Award winning Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Golden Theatre), Lend Me A Tenor The Musical (London, West End, Gielgud Theatre, Olivier nom.), Dames at Sea (Helen Hayes, Tony nom). Other credits include: Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose (Davenport Theatre/Barrington Stage, Drama Desk Award), My Life Is a Musical (Bay Street Theatre), Bedlam's Hamlet / Saint Joan (45 Bleecker, Off Broadway Alliance Winner, OBIE nom); The Saintliness of Margery Kempe (Duke on 42nd Street); An Oak Tree (Barrow Street Theatre, OBIE winner); A Dangerous Personality (Women's Project Theatre), Exits and Entrances (Edinburgh Fringe, Assembly, Fringe First Award); In the Continuum (Perry Street Theatre, U.S./Int'l Tour, OBIE, Outer Critics); Gareth Armstrong's Shylock (Perry Street Theatre, Outer Critics nom.), and The Exonerated (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Winner), to name a few. As a director, his work has been seen regionally at Olney Theatre, The Phoenix and Northern Stage. NYC credits include: The Culture Project, The Connelly, The Irish Rep, Metropolitan Playhouse, The Zipper, The Players, New York Performance Works and Rattlestick. Proud member of the SDC.

Jane Dubin is a Tony Award-winning producer and the President of Double Play Connections, a theatrical production and management company committed to supporting emerging artists and playwrights in the creation and development of new works. Jane is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute's 14-week (NYC) and O'Neill Center Intensive (CT) Producing Workshops and Director of Theater Resources Unlimited's Producer Development Program Master Class. Ms. Dubin is Chair of the Board of Directors of Houses on the Moon Theater Company. She is a member and recent Board member of the League of Professional Theatre Women. She is a member of the Broadway Women's Alliance and the Off-Broadway League. For two years she was co-curator of the Hudson Valley Writers' Center New Play Reading Series. She co-produced Hudson River Rising, presenting events in Westchester for One Billion Rising (V-Day). She was a strategic consultant to SPACE on Ryder Farm, an artists' residency in Brewster, NY and a member of the Grand Jury for New York Musical Festival's 2015 - 2019 seasons. She served as an evaluator for a NAMT innovation grant panel and is a juror for Bethany Arts Community residency program. She is a frequent panelist and guest lecturer on theater-related matters. Before embarking on her career in theater, Ms. Dubin spent over 20 years in the financial services industry. Productions: Upcoming: The Village of Vale. Recent: Is This A Room, Dana H., The Prom (Drama Desk Award Best Musical), Farinelli and the King (starring Mark Rylance, nominated for 5 Tony Awards), An American in Paris (4 TONY Awards, plus London and National Tour), Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (Westside Theater and on Tour), Ann, starring Holland Taylor (Lincoln Center); Bandstand (Broadway), Beebo Brinker Chronicles (2008 GLAAD Media Award for Theatre); Groundswell (The New Group), Peter and the Starcatcher (Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour), winner of 5 TONY Awards; The Norman Conquests (TONY Award, Best Play Revival), The 39 Steps (OB, Tour); The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (London). Film: Radium Girls.

