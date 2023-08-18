Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Balancing Act: A Conversation With Actor And Director Austin Pendleton

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 1 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 2 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 3 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 4 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy

Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Balancing Act: A Conversation With Actor And Director Austin Pendleton

Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Balancing Act: A Conversation With Actor And Director Austin Pendleton

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 150 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

8/25 - Balancing Act: A Conversation with Actor and Director Austin Pendleton. In the room: Austin Pendleton, prolific character actor of stage (Oh Dad, Poor Dad..., Fiddler on the Roof, The Last Sweet Dyas of Isaac, Educating Rita, Grand Hotel, Straight White Men, Choir Boy, The Minutes) and screen (What's Up Doc?, Catch-22, My Cousin Vinny, Amistad, A Beautiful Mind, Finding Nemo) and an equally prolific director (Shelter, Tony nomination for The Little Foxes, 2011 Obie Award for The Three Sisters, Between Riverside and Crazy off- and on Broadway). Also a longtime member of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater Company where he has directed and acted since 1979. Visit https://truonline.org/events/austin-pendleton/ to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

9/1 - A Once Flawed and Unfinished Opera Reimagined for Today: Treemonisha. In the room: playwrights Leah-Simone Bowman and TRU's very own Cheryl L. Davis who gave Joplin's Treemonisha a recent makeover. Ragtime legend Scott Joplin never got to hear his only opera performed, though it was resurrected and orchestrated 50 years after his death. Now a resurgence of interest - and perhaps a cultural awakening - has led to a series of new versions of the opera. Why is now the time to take a new look at Scott Joplin's ambitious break from ragtime? How did our two gifted speakers divide the writing duties and form a successful collaboration? Was it tricky respecting the past while finding relevance for today? Who initiated the acclaimed new version that played Toronto in June? And how does this century old work resonate for today's audiences? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.



RELATED STORIES

1
Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disneys ARIEL Photo
Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL

Broadway, film and television stars Taye Diggs (“Rent”) and Amber Riley (“Glee”) will voice King Triton and Ursula in “Disney Junior’s Ariel,” an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid.” Mykal-Michelle Harris (“Raven’s Home”) has been cast in the lead role of Ariel.

2
Vina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway Photo
Vina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

Get the latest news on Vina Morales as she joins the cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway. Don't miss your chance to see this acclaimed musical at the Broadway Theatre.

3
Listen: Hear MEAN GIRLS Star Reneé Rapps Debut Album Snow Angel Photo
Listen: Hear MEAN GIRLS Star Reneé Rapp's Debut Album 'Snow Angel'

Broadway alum and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp has released her debut album, 'Snow Angel.' Alongside the album, Rapp will also drop the music video for 'Pretty Girls,' which was directed by actress and model Cara Delevingne. The album also includes previous singles 'Snow Angel' and 'Talk Too Much,' which were released earlier this summer.

4
Listen: Hear Idina Menzels New Dance Album Drama Queen Photo
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

Wicked and Frozen star Idina Menzel worked alongside hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she’s put out in the past. Listen to the new album!

More Hot Stories For You

Vina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on BroadwayVina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
Ivo van Hove to Direct JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam in 2024Ivo van Hove to Direct JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam in 2024
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 18th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 18th, 2023
Broadway Cares Sends Emergency Grant to Help Hawaii Wildfire VictimsBroadway Cares Sends Emergency Grant to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims

Videos

Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You