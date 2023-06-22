The Zombies Come To Adler Hall At New York Society For Ethical Culture, October 27

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Zombies will perform at Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Friday, October 27 at 7:30PM. The iconic British psychedelic pop legends are celebrating their long-awaited new album, Different Game (2023-Cooking Vinyl Records), with this New York City show.

The Zombies originally infiltrated the airwaves with sophisticated melodies, breathy vocals, choral back up harmonies and jazzy keyboard riffs of their 1960's hit singles “She's Not There” and “Tell Her No”.

Ironically, the original lineup disbanded just prior to achieving their greatest success–the worldwide chart-topping single “Time of the Season,” from their swan-song album Odessey and Oracle, ranked in the Top 100 of Rolling Stone's '500 Greatest Albums of All Time.' To this day, generations of new bands have cited The Zombies' work as pop touchstones, and the band continues to be embraced by new generations of fans.

Following the break-up of the original band, Blunstone went on to develop an acclaimed solo career, while Argent rocked arenas in the 1970's with his eponymous band ARGENT, but the legend of The Zombies continued to take on a life of its own. By the start of the new Millennium, Blunstone and Argent were inspired to resurrect The Zombies, which has led to several critically-acclaimed new albums and 2 decades of worldwide concert performances.

Tickets are $69, $89 and $119 (plus applicable fees) and on sale Friday, June 23 at 10:00AM.