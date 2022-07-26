The West Harlem Art Fund to Launch New 'Public Residencies' on Governors Island

West Harlem Art Fund has created "public residencies" this summer to address the chaos of the pandemic. "A better way to appreciate the arts and its healing benefits is to make your own", according to Savona Bailey-McClain, Executive Director & Chief Curator.

This Saturday, July 30th, Red Sagalow, a City College graduate and artist, will hold a Zine Workshop to kick off the launch. There will be one session per hour from 12 pm to 4 pm, with a maximum of 10 participants per session. There are two additional Zine dates on August 13th and August 27th.

There will also be outdoor dining events on Friday, August 12th and Friday, August 26th. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with artists as they work on their projects.

Another knitting event will be held on Sunday, August 20th, during which guests can knit for the entire afternoon. We welcome children.

Take a break from the City and unplug.

Register at https://westharlemartfund.bigcartel.com