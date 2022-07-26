Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The West Harlem Art Fund to Launch New 'Public Residencies' on Governors Island

This Saturday, July 30th, Red Sagalow, a City College graduate and artist, will hold a Zine Workshop to kick off the launch.

Jul. 26, 2022  

The West Harlem Art Fund to Launch New 'Public Residencies' on Governors Island

West Harlem Art Fund has created "public residencies" this summer to address the chaos of the pandemic. "A better way to appreciate the arts and its healing benefits is to make your own", according to Savona Bailey-McClain, Executive Director & Chief Curator.

This Saturday, July 30th, Red Sagalow, a City College graduate and artist, will hold a Zine Workshop to kick off the launch. There will be one session per hour from 12 pm to 4 pm, with a maximum of 10 participants per session. There are two additional Zine dates on August 13th and August 27th.

There will also be outdoor dining events on Friday, August 12th and Friday, August 26th. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with artists as they work on their projects.

Another knitting event will be held on Sunday, August 20th, during which guests can knit for the entire afternoon. We welcome children.

Take a break from the City and unplug.

Register at https://westharlemartfund.bigcartel.com



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


Akron Watson, Anastasia Barzee & More to Star in World Premiere of BD Wong & Wayne Barker's MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS
July 26, 2022

Akron Watson, Anastasia Barzee and more will star in Ogunquit Playhouse's World Premiere musical adaptation of Mr. Holland’s Opus (August 13–September 10), featuring book, lyrics, and direction by Tony Award winner BD Wong with music by Tony Award nominee Wayne Barker.
Sara Bareilles, Punch Brothers & More to Perform at A TRIBUTE TO BOB DYLAN at The Town Hall
July 26, 2022

The Town Hall and T Bone Burnett will present A Tribute to Bob Dylan in partnership with the Bob Dylan Center on September 30, 2022 at 8pm. Curated ﻿T Bone Burnett, the show will feature performances by a diverse array of artists, each performing songs written by Dylan spanning the Nobel laureate’s illustrious career.
The Den Theatre to Present BEACH TOO SANDY, WATER TOO WET Comedy Podcast in October
July 26, 2022

The Den Theatre will welcome the popular comedy podcast “Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet” on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
RENT to Open at The Millbrook Playhouse This Friday
July 26, 2022

The Millbrook playhouse will present the final mainstage production of their 2022 summer season, RENT by Jonathan Larson, from July 29 to August 7.
New Musical Comedy SHOWCASE: A REHEARSAL MUSICAL to Present Concert Reading at The Green Room 42 in September
July 26, 2022

Showcase: A Rehearsal Musical, an original show by Renn & Reifler, will have a concert reading on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7pm at Green Room 42.