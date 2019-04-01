The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Jarrod Spector

Apr. 1, 2019  

The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Jarrod Spector

What do Frankie Valli, Barry Mann, and Sonny Bono all have in common? Tony nominee Jarrod Spector has played all three of them on Broadway!

Tony nominee Jarrod Spector made his Broadway debut as Gavroche in the original production of LES MISERABLES, and went on to play a record-breaking 1500 performances as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway. He's been seen on the national tours of LES MISERABLES and Jersey Boys and in the off-Broadway productions of Hamlet. Jarrod was nominated for both a Tony and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He can now be seen in The Cher Show as Sonny Bono.

In this episode, Jarrod discusses:

  • His early beginnings as a Broadway baby playing the role of Gavroche in Les Miserable
  • The first taste of fame from Star Search
  • Finding a path that worked for him as a young adult and deciding to leave Princeton
  • The importance of being honest with and taking care of himself

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Under The Stars Houston Announces Cast for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY
  • Breaking: OKLAHOMA!, TOOTSIE & More Earn Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!
  • Breaking: Tony Awards Administration Committee Announces Eligilibity Rulings for HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE & More!
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The Kennedy Center's THE WHO'S TOMMY
  • Samantha Williams to Take Over from Phoenix Best in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • What the Drama Desk Awards Nominations Mean for the 2019 Tony Awards!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup