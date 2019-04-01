The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Jarrod Spector

What do Frankie Valli, Barry Mann, and Sonny Bono all have in common? Tony nominee Jarrod Spector has played all three of them on Broadway!

Tony nominee Jarrod Spector made his Broadway debut as Gavroche in the original production of LES MISERABLES, and went on to play a record-breaking 1500 performances as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway. He's been seen on the national tours of LES MISERABLES and Jersey Boys and in the off-Broadway productions of Hamlet. Jarrod was nominated for both a Tony and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He can now be seen in The Cher Show as Sonny Bono.

In this episode, Jarrod discusses:

His early beginnings as a Broadway baby playing the role of Gavroche in Les Miserable

The first taste of fame from Star Search

Finding a path that worked for him as a young adult and deciding to leave Princeton

The importance of being honest with and taking care of himself

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You