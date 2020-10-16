Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Stars Are Out

Article Pixel Oct. 16, 2020  

The Stars Are Out

Star Studded Virtual Event Streaming Saturday October 24th at 7 pm Central Time Tony Winners & Nominees! Emmy Nominees! MAC Award Winners! Bistro Award Winners! Barbra Streisand! (well, sort of...) Norm Lewis, Faith Prince, Brandon Victor Dixon, Alexandra Billings, Sidney Myer, Christine Andreas, Tony DeSare, Capathia Jenkins, Billy Stritch, Steven Brinberg $25 Tickets at www.GatewayCabaret.givesmart.com All performances created exclusively for Gateway To Cabaret, a benefit for The Cabaret Project of St. Louis


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You